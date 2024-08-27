The Dunkin' Secret Menu Iced Coffee For Nutella Fans

Dunkin' is a go-to for many, providing numerous options for the perfect cup of coffee for the casual espresso lover, the dedicated latte fanatic, and everyone in between. But sometimes, there are cravings that the coffee giant fails to meet. For example, if you happen to be craving a Nutella iced coffee, there is no clear choice available on the menu. Luckily, however, there are tons of flavor options that can help you create the next best thing.

While Nutella is not an official flavor included in Dunkin's lineup, you can add hazelnut and mocha to a regular iced coffee with cream for a similar taste. Any Nutella fan knows that the delicious spread is made up of hazelnut and chocolate flavors. So, when ordering your iced coffee, ask for one pump of mocha swirl, two pumps of unsweetened hazelnut, and two creams. It's one of Tasting Table's 20 best secret menu drinks at Dunkin' and is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.