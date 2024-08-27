The Dunkin' Secret Menu Iced Coffee For Nutella Fans
Dunkin' is a go-to for many, providing numerous options for the perfect cup of coffee for the casual espresso lover, the dedicated latte fanatic, and everyone in between. But sometimes, there are cravings that the coffee giant fails to meet. For example, if you happen to be craving a Nutella iced coffee, there is no clear choice available on the menu. Luckily, however, there are tons of flavor options that can help you create the next best thing.
While Nutella is not an official flavor included in Dunkin's lineup, you can add hazelnut and mocha to a regular iced coffee with cream for a similar taste. Any Nutella fan knows that the delicious spread is made up of hazelnut and chocolate flavors. So, when ordering your iced coffee, ask for one pump of mocha swirl, two pumps of unsweetened hazelnut, and two creams. It's one of Tasting Table's 20 best secret menu drinks at Dunkin' and is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
How to customize your Nutella iced coffee at Dunkin'
If the creation of your Nutella iced coffee isn't quite what you were hoping for, you can always modify it to better fit your personal taste. For instance, if the drink turns out too sweet, you can add another shot of espresso to balance it out. Or, on the other side of the spectrum, if it is not sweet enough, you can add another pump of mocha swirl or some whipped cream on top. You could also use an extra hazelnut flavor shot but take note that this is a sugar-free option.
If you are happy with the amount of sweetness but would like to change up the taste with a unique twist, try adding a butter pecan, caramel, or French vanilla swirl. Just be aware that when you do so, you'll be adding much more sugar to your beverage and may need to cut back on one of your mocha pumps.