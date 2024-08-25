What Makes Bonanza Wine Taste So Unique?

The Wagner family has been growing grapes in California's Napa Valley since the 1850s. Their vineyards known as Caymus and the associated Wagner Family of Wine are responsible for a lineup of labels that include Mer Soleil, Emmolo, Red Schooner, and Bonanza. Bottles of cabernet sauvignon don't always offer a smooth mouthfeel, but Bonanza delivers a different kind of drinking experience. Presenting subtly smoky, oaky, and jammy flavors punctuated with silky tannins and vanilla, this is the kind of wine that can sit comfortably at dinner parties and summer barbecues.

When corked, Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon is a ruby red that is full-bodied and bold. Bottles are made up of blends taken over several years, and grapes used to make Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon don't necessarily hail from a single vineyard. Though many of the grapes used to make Bonanza are sourced from Lodi, a community dubbed the "Winegrape Capital of the World" where mineral-rich soil helps boost the region's reputation, Caymus winemakers have a bit of leniency and creative freedom when making bottles of Bonanza.