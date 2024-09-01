When Seasoning Lamb Burgers, Simplicity Is Key
Let this be your sign that the time has come to trade in hamburgers for lamb burgers. Richly savory with layers of nuanced flavor, they pack a tasty punch. The trick to crafting the best lamb burgers, however, is knowing how to properly season the robust meat. While seasoning is what adds depth to a batch of boring burgers, with too much you risk ruining an otherwise delicious recipe, which is why expert Wissam Baki, the executive chef at Amal Miami, recommends scaling back a bit.
"Simplicity is key when preparing lamb burgers," shares Baki. In the case of lamb, specifically, the pungent protein is more than capable of carrying its gustatory weight without the help of endless herbs and spices. In fact, incorporating an abundance of different seasonings into the mix — even in modest amounts — can throw off balance and lead to a less cohesive bite. Given that lamb boasts bold pastoral notes of game and earth, introducing a mere handful of uncomplicated seasonings is the ultimate technique to effortlessly enhance umami and flavor. It also ensures that the main ingredient won't become an afterthought. According to Baki, "This understated approach allows the natural flavor of the lamb to shine through without being overshadowed by heavy seasoning."
Onions, salt, and pepper are all you need for delicious lamb burgers
Although lamb burgers will caramelize and adopt a smoky char when seared on the grill, completely unseasoned burgers can be bland, meaning that they still need a flavor boost. Anything from woodsy rosemary to zesty garlic or even honey can be added into the mince to complement the meat's umami. But Wissam Baki stands by the idea that just a few basic flavor enhancers are necessary, sharing that he only "mix[es] minced onions by hand into the ground meat."
As for seasonings, you could go all out with sprinkles of chili powder or dashes of earthy cumin. Yet again, though, Baki advises that seasonings really should be limited to "just salt and pepper" — after all, the duo is notorious for elevating flavors in a big way. For every pound of mince used, we recommend adding ¾ teaspoon of both salt and black pepper.
By following a restrained take on seasoning you open up an opportunity to get increasingly creative with unique toppings for gourmet burgers. A swipe of harissa mayo and fried halloumi or a dollop of herbed yogurt and pickled onions can bring minimally seasoned lamb burgers to the next level much like a touch of mint jelly or spiced muhammara. Of course, don't get too carried away since less is more when boosting the flavor of homemade lamb burgers!