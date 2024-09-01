When Seasoning Lamb Burgers, Simplicity Is Key

Although lamb burgers will caramelize and adopt a smoky char when seared on the grill, completely unseasoned burgers can be bland, meaning that they still need a flavor boost. Anything from woodsy rosemary to zesty garlic or even honey can be added into the mince to complement the meat's umami. But Wissam Baki stands by the idea that just a few basic flavor enhancers are necessary, sharing that he only "mix[es] minced onions by hand into the ground meat."

As for seasonings, you could go all out with sprinkles of chili powder or dashes of earthy cumin. Yet again, though, Baki advises that seasonings really should be limited to "just salt and pepper" — after all, the duo is notorious for elevating flavors in a big way. For every pound of mince used, we recommend adding ¾ teaspoon of both salt and black pepper.

By following a restrained take on seasoning you open up an opportunity to get increasingly creative with unique toppings for gourmet burgers. A swipe of harissa mayo and fried halloumi or a dollop of herbed yogurt and pickled onions can bring minimally seasoned lamb burgers to the next level much like a touch of mint jelly or spiced muhammara. Of course, don't get too carried away since less is more when boosting the flavor of homemade lamb burgers!