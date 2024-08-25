Curry Paste Is The Simple Addition That Transforms Your Instant Ramen
Instant ramen is a beloved staple for its affordability, comforting noodles, and versatility in customizing each bowl. There's no shortage of hacks to spice up your instant ramen, including different sauces, proteins, veggies, or seasoning mixes. One simple addition that can elevate your ramen is curry paste. With just a spoonful, you can infuse your ramen with vibrant, complex flavors that turn ordinary noodles into extraordinary noodles. Whether you're craving a quick lunch or a satisfying dinner, curry paste is a game-changing addition that totally changes your ramen experience.
While you can use any type of curry paste you like, Thai red curry paste is a particularly tasty choice. For a flavorful upgrade, try adding 1/2 teaspoon of Thai red curry paste (or more, if you like it a little spicier) to your ramen broth. This small amount will infuse your soup with a complex blend of spices and heat, creating a deeper, more satisfying flavor profile. For an extra touch of Thai inspiration, consider stirring in a splash of coconut milk along with the curry paste. This combination will give your ramen a creamy, tropical twist that pairs perfectly with the spiciness of the curry. On its own or with some extras, curry paste can quickly transform your instant ramen into a gourmet experience — and create a flavorful base if you want to add even more ingredients.
More ways to elevate curry instant ramen
The beauty of adding curry to your instant ramen is that it pairs exceptionally well with a variety of ingredients and toppings. For a creamy twist, melt a small amount of brie cheese into your curry-infused broth to add a luxurious texture and rich flavor. Vegetables like thinly sliced bell peppers, baby spinach, or snap peas not only contribute vibrant colors but also a fresh crunch that complements the curry. For a hearty boost, include proteins such as cubed tofu, which excels at soaking up flavors, or toss in any leftover meats you have on hand for added substance. And, of course, adding an egg is always a good idea.
Add depth of flavor by stirring in a splash of fish sauce, which adds an umami punch to the noodles. Another way to upgrade your ramen is by mixing in a dollop of Kewpie mayo; this introduces a creamy tang that rounds out the curry's spiciness. Grated fresh ginger or fresh lime juice can add a zesty kick that brightens the bowl. For an added layer of flavor, consider cooking the noodles in a rich stock or broth rather than just water. These additions can elevate your curry ramen even further, providing a satisfying, complex meal that takes only a little bit longer than making your plain old instant ramen.