Elevate Basic Instant Ramen With Rich And Creamy Brie

For those moments you can't seem to muster the energy or time to put a full meal together, ramen is at the ready. These tasty bowls of broth and noodles offer a solid standalone snack or can act as a foundational culinary platform for toppings of your choosing. Brie is one such ingredient that deserves serious consideration, as the creamy, tangy inclusion can offset spicier broth mixtures while turning up the dials of warm comfort.

While slices of brie can be added to any bowl of instant ramen, the pairing is exceptionally delicious when matched with spicy seasoning. The result is a thick, savory dish that delivers on scales of both texture and taste. You'll notice that ramen noodles become that much more buttery and rich with the addition of the decadent cheese. Plus, any potential spices that might have been an overpowering presence in the ramen bowl will have to quiet down in the presence of the soft cow's milk product.