The Ultimate Vegan Tip For A Masterful Meat Substitute? Shredded Mushrooms

It's no secret that plant-based meat brands like Impossible and Beyond Meat are becoming more and more popular on restaurant menus and grocery shelves. But although these artificial alternatives are hailed as being more environmentally friendly and sustainable than animal-sourced proteins, many vegetarians (and even flexitarians) will agree that the flavor and mouthfeel of imitation meat isn't for everyone. Since the food products also tend to be ultra-processed, they may also not be a desirable option for those who choose to consume a clean, plant-based diet for health reasons.

If you're looking for a more straightforward, vegetable-based meat substitute for your meal, you can skip the imitation meat altogether and opt for a classic vegan-approved ingredient like mushrooms. These versatile fungi make an excellent replacement in meat-based recipes, thanks to their hearty texture and savory flavoring. And though mushrooms are a common component of veggie burger patties — in which they're usually found mixed with legumes like lentils or chickpeas to bulk up the dish — you can also enjoy mushrooms as a meat substitute all on their own, especially if you give them a good shredding.

With some smart preparation and flavorful seasoning, shredded mushrooms can easily mimic the taste and texture of tender pulled meat, as health coach and Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn proves in her Tangy BBQ Pulled Mushroom Sandwich recipe.