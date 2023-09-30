Why Fake Meat Is Making It Harder For Some Vegetarians To Dine Out

Fake meat products like Impossible and Beyond, which were designed to look and taste like meat, are on the rise. In fact, you've most likely seen these innovative imitation meat products on restaurant menus in your town, including at fast food chains, casual sit-down spots, and even upscale dining destinations. In addition to adding these "meat patties" to the menu, restaurants are also swapping out previous veggie options, like black bean burgers, for new fake meat products.

While at first glance, this makes it seem like vegetarians are gaining more options at restaurants, the growing popularity of these products is actually making it more difficult for some vegetarians to dine out. It seems counterintuitive, right? Well, I've been a vegetarian for 30 years, and unfortunately, many vegetarians and vegans dislike the taste and texture of meat, myself included. As a result, adding products that mimic the real thing while replacing other flavors leaves many of us empty-handed.