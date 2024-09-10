How To Tell When Powdered Sugar Has Gone Bad

A dusting of powdered sugar adds a dainty textural element to your favorite sweet, and it's one of the best ways to turn your ordinary baked goods into bakery-style ones. Beyond its uses for food styling, powdered sugar is perhaps most famously used in royal icing. It works well because it dissolves quickly and therefore eliminates clumps in your icing. Its many uses make it a pantry staple, so much so that it may seem like it never goes bad. However, there are a few signs you should watch out for to ensure it isn't past its prime — specifically, a spoiled smell or signs of mold.

If it's stored properly, powdered sugar has a shelf life of up to two years or more. However, how you store powdered sugar can greatly impact its longevity. Before using it, be sure to check for any sort of discoloration that could indicate mold. Throw it away immediately if you see any signs of mold or bugs of any kind. If neither of these things are present and you want to be certain, smell it. If it smells like it's spoiled, you probably want to throw it out. If none of these issues are present, then your powdered sugar should be just fine, but if you want to be extra sure, taste it. If it tastes stale, you can use it in baking mixes, but you should avoid using it as a topping as it won't taste very good.