The Pantry Staple That Will Keep Your Salad Spinner Sparkling Clean

Whether it's removing excess moisture from lettuce or cleaning berries, there are many uses for your salad spinner. However, if you're not careful, the spinner itself may not be getting squeaky-clean — even if you wash it after every use. With this in mind, many home cooks have turned to a pantry staple to help them clean this popular kitchen tool: a spritz of white vinegar.

Fruits, vegetables, and herbs can pick up all kinds of undesirables on their way from the field to your home. Rinsing with water helps remove dirt and other residue before they get to your table, but it can also leave produce too wet. If you want crispy greens that will adhere to salad dressings without leaving puddles on your plate, then, a salad spinner is the way to go. Just a few quick twirls are all it takes for centripetal force to separate the extra water from your food.

Now, while many contaminants get washed away in the rinsing and cleaning process, some can end up in the drainage holes or crevices of the spinner (and are much too tiny for you to see). As a result, it can be challenging to effectively clean the whole surface. That's where the vinegar comes in.