Why You Should Serve Food In Small Portions When Dining Outdoors

Outdoor entertaining usually conjures images of a feast spread out across the table, with platters brimming with all sorts of delicious foods. It's tempting to serve everything all at once, letting guests graze or load up plates as they please. However, when dining outdoors, this approach can lead to food sitting out too long. Foods can be left at room temperature for up to two hours, but if the temperature is 90 degrees or higher, it should stay out for no more than one hour. Beyond that, food can spoil, potentially leading to foodborne illness. Serving food in smaller portions for your outdoor dining keeps things fresh so you and your guests can enjoy a more leisurely and relaxed experience.

Bringing out food in smaller batches is easy when you take a cue from Ina Garten and use serving trays. Keeping extra portions cool in the fridge or insulated containers ensures that everything stays at the perfect temperature and is ready when needed. This method reduces the stress of having to quickly put away food that's been out too long, and it makes cleanup easier, as you'll only have a few dishes to handle at a time. This way, you can focus on enjoying the meal and the company rather than worrying about food safety or cluttered tables.