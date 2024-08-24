How Long Cooked Vs Raw Shrimp Lasts In The Fridge
We've probably all been guilty of playing fast and loose with expiry dates at some point. But given that shrimp can harbor both harmful bacteria and viruses, it's best to err on the side of caution to avoid a case of food poisoning.
How long shrimp lasts in the fridge depends on whether it's raw or cooked. Raw shrimp will last just one to two days, while cooked shrimp has a slightly longer shelf life of three to four days. With such a short window to enjoy your seafood, it's a good idea to have a shrimp recipe in mind before you buy.
Even if you're eating your shrimp within the suggested timeframe, it's important that you're aware of the telltale signs that shrimp has gone bad. First, let your nose be your guide. Fresh seafood should smell briny and mildly fishy. An overly strong smell or any hint of ammonia means your shrimp is ready for the trash. Texture is another indicator of freshness. A slimy or sticky residue can indicate the growth of bacteria on the surface, so it's time for your shrimp to go.
How to store shrimp for the best results
Correct storage will go a long way to keeping your shrimp in the best condition. All seafood should be kept below 40 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. If your fridge doesn't have a temperature display, you can use a thermometer, or just place your shrimp on the bottom shelf, which is the coolest part. Storing in an airtight container will also impede bacterial growth and prevent cross-contamination.
The best thing you can do to extend the shelf life of shrimp is freeze it. Just ensure that it hasn't already begun to turn bad. Both raw and cooked shrimp can be frozen, with or without their shells, but it's important that the heads are removed first, as this is the part most prone to spoilage.
To prevent the shrimp from clumping and make it easier to thaw the amount you need, first freeze them on a single layer on a baking sheet. Once they're completely frozen, they can be put into a container or Ziploc bag and kept in the freezer for a maximum of six months.