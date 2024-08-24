How Long Cooked Vs Raw Shrimp Lasts In The Fridge

We've probably all been guilty of playing fast and loose with expiry dates at some point. But given that shrimp can harbor both harmful bacteria and viruses, it's best to err on the side of caution to avoid a case of food poisoning.

How long shrimp lasts in the fridge depends on whether it's raw or cooked. Raw shrimp will last just one to two days, while cooked shrimp has a slightly longer shelf life of three to four days. With such a short window to enjoy your seafood, it's a good idea to have a shrimp recipe in mind before you buy.

Even if you're eating your shrimp within the suggested timeframe, it's important that you're aware of the telltale signs that shrimp has gone bad. First, let your nose be your guide. Fresh seafood should smell briny and mildly fishy. An overly strong smell or any hint of ammonia means your shrimp is ready for the trash. Texture is another indicator of freshness. A slimy or sticky residue can indicate the growth of bacteria on the surface, so it's time for your shrimp to go.