Why Corn Tortillas Are A Must When It Comes To Beef Enchiladas

Enchiladas can be made with either flour or corn tortillas. Flour tortillas are used in many recipes, but they're only suitable for enchiladas with light fillings, like chicken and cheese or vegetables and beans. When flour tortillas are rolled up with heavier fillings, like beef, they tend to fall apart and soak up too much sauce, often collapsing into mush. Corn tortillas, however, are structurally strong enough to hold the beef without breaking apart or disintegrating in the enchilada sauce. Their bold corn flavor complements beef and makes enchiladas taste more traditional.

It's not difficult to make your own corn tortillas, but it can be a little time-consuming. If you're buying packaged corn tortillas at a grocery store, don't immediately grab the cheapest bag. Corn tortillas are the essential base for beef enchiladas, and you'll want the freshest and best-tasting you can find. As with any bread, check the packaging date to make sure it hasn't been sitting on the shelf too long. Also, take note of where the tortillas were made: Locally made tortillas will often taste better than mass-produced tortillas.

Corn tortillas are a healthier choice than flour tortillas. Naturally gluten-free, corn tortillas have less carbs, calories, and fat and more fiber than flour tortillas. There is a slight taste difference between yellow and white corn tortillas, and nutritionally, yellow corn is slightly better because of its pigmentation. But both are interchangeable for beef enchiladas.