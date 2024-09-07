Why Corn Tortillas Are A Must When It Comes To Beef Enchiladas
Enchiladas can be made with either flour or corn tortillas. Flour tortillas are used in many recipes, but they're only suitable for enchiladas with light fillings, like chicken and cheese or vegetables and beans. When flour tortillas are rolled up with heavier fillings, like beef, they tend to fall apart and soak up too much sauce, often collapsing into mush. Corn tortillas, however, are structurally strong enough to hold the beef without breaking apart or disintegrating in the enchilada sauce. Their bold corn flavor complements beef and makes enchiladas taste more traditional.
It's not difficult to make your own corn tortillas, but it can be a little time-consuming. If you're buying packaged corn tortillas at a grocery store, don't immediately grab the cheapest bag. Corn tortillas are the essential base for beef enchiladas, and you'll want the freshest and best-tasting you can find. As with any bread, check the packaging date to make sure it hasn't been sitting on the shelf too long. Also, take note of where the tortillas were made: Locally made tortillas will often taste better than mass-produced tortillas.
Corn tortillas are a healthier choice than flour tortillas. Naturally gluten-free, corn tortillas have less carbs, calories, and fat and more fiber than flour tortillas. There is a slight taste difference between yellow and white corn tortillas, and nutritionally, yellow corn is slightly better because of its pigmentation. But both are interchangeable for beef enchiladas.
The ancient Aztecs may have invented enchiladas
Corn tortillas have long been integral to Mexican cooking, and there is some evidence that the Aztecs invented enchiladas. It's conjectured that corn tortillas date back to 10,000 BC, which is presumed when the Aztecs began to cultivate maize — a larger variety of corn — in Mesoamerica. In 1519, Spanish conquistadors entered the Aztec capital Tenochtitlán and attended a feast prepared for King Moctezuma II. The Spanish marveled at the extraordinary array of dishes that were presented to the Aztec king. As recorded later (via History Today), one notable dish served was white tortillas stuffed with egg and "other nourishing ingredients."
This account is apparently the earliest description in European writing of enchiladas, which the Aztecs called chīllapīzzali or "chili-flutes." The Aztecs prepared enchiladas by dipping tortillas in a chili paste, which were then stuffed with beans, game meats, fish, or egg, and served with an intense chili sauce. This original Aztec recipe does seem quite similar to today's recipes for enchiladas made with corn tortillas.
It's unknown whether the Aztecs cooked their tortillas, but enchilada experts now recommend frying the tortillas in oil as a necessary step. Oil absorption is minimal, and the frying improves the tortillas' texture and enhances their corn flavor. Rolled up with beef and slathered with your own homemade enchilada sauce, the fried corn tortillas will keep your enchiladas intact and make a fit meal for any king or queen.