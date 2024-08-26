How To Clean Rust Off A Blackstone Griddle So It Looks New Again

Your Blackstone griddle looked so sleek when you first set it up. Now that it's been broken in and well-loved, however, it might be showing some general signs of wear. For example, you may have noticed a layer of rust building up across the flat-top. While it can be unsightly, the good news is you didn't make any mistakes with your Blackstone. This is an easy fix.

Since rust only forms on the surface of your griddle, you can scrape off this layer with a little elbow grease. The steps are similar to the regular process of cleaning a Blackstone after cooking. First, turn on your griddle to high heat and let it sit for 20 minutes to loosen the rust particles. After 20 minutes, kill the heat, let the flat-top cool down, and begin scraping the surface with your metal scraper tool until you've removed all areas of corrosion and debris.

Next, splash a few tablespoons of oil across the griddle top and scrub it with a grill stone (a cleaning tool made primarily of pumice). Medium-grit sandpaper or a piece of steel wool will also work in a pinch. Repeat the oil-and-scrub routine until you no longer see traces of rust coming off the cooktop. Finally, you'll want to re-season the griddle to keep it protected from future corrosion.