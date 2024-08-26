How To Clean Rust Off A Blackstone Griddle So It Looks New Again
Your Blackstone griddle looked so sleek when you first set it up. Now that it's been broken in and well-loved, however, it might be showing some general signs of wear. For example, you may have noticed a layer of rust building up across the flat-top. While it can be unsightly, the good news is you didn't make any mistakes with your Blackstone. This is an easy fix.
Since rust only forms on the surface of your griddle, you can scrape off this layer with a little elbow grease. The steps are similar to the regular process of cleaning a Blackstone after cooking. First, turn on your griddle to high heat and let it sit for 20 minutes to loosen the rust particles. After 20 minutes, kill the heat, let the flat-top cool down, and begin scraping the surface with your metal scraper tool until you've removed all areas of corrosion and debris.
Next, splash a few tablespoons of oil across the griddle top and scrub it with a grill stone (a cleaning tool made primarily of pumice). Medium-grit sandpaper or a piece of steel wool will also work in a pinch. Repeat the oil-and-scrub routine until you no longer see traces of rust coming off the cooktop. Finally, you'll want to re-season the griddle to keep it protected from future corrosion.
How to prevent rust in the first place
Rust can't happen without water and oxygen, so keeping your iron flat-top dry and protected from the elements is key in preventing rust from forming. And there are a few different things you can do to keep rust (mostly) at bay.
The first tip for using a Blackstone is to keep the cooktop properly seasoned. Not only does a seasoned surface prevent food from sticking, but since oil and water don't mix, it can also mitigate rust. You'll want to season your cooktop properly when it's brand new, but you should also do some quick touch-ups every time you cook. When you're done cooking, just give your hot cooktop an extra spritz down with a few tablespoons of oil, using a paper towel to quickly spread it around the surface and wipe away the excess.
Second, consider how you store your Blackstone when not in use. It's advised that you keep the appliance in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated area away from excess humidity. A heavy-duty canvas cover can also protect the Blackstone from environmental wear and tear, including rust.