The One Ingredient Addition That Gives Tuna Salad A Major Flavor Boost
Tuna salad is worth the hype. It's versatile, refreshing, quick to make, and as simple (or as complex) as you're in the mood for. It's a fantastic way to use up the ingredients you already have in your fridge, and the only fixed item that's non-negotiable is tuna. Seriously, even the mayo is optional. There is one special addition, though, that your creamy tuna salad is surely missing — roasted garlic. Compared to fresh garlic, which is famous for its sharp flavor, roasted garlic is soft, buttery, gentle on your taste buds, and a little bit sweet.
As far as prep goes, a whole garlic bulb can easily be roasted in the oven or in the air fryer. Make sure to cool it off before adding it to the salad. Use a pickle fork to get the softened garlic out the papery casing. Then you have a few options: Add the roasted cloves as they are, mash them for a creamier texture (or simply squeeze them out of the bulb), or turn them into a tangy, garlicky vinaigrette.
If you love the flavors and simplicity of Mediterranean cuisine, enjoy the garlic-enriched tuna salad with some cherry tomatoes, feta, and chives. Feel free to add carbs to the mix as well, to bring more texture to the creamy salad — pasta is a stellar choice, as is couscous. Looking for a spicy kick that contrasts the mild flavor of roasted garlic? Add heat by seasoning your tuna salad with ground cayenne pepper.
Short on time? Prep your roasted garlic in advance
You can totally prep roasted garlic ahead of time and store the peeled cloves in the fridge. Put them in a clean jar and cover them with oil. They'll last in the fridge for up to two weeks and be ready when you need a quick tuna salad sandwich or, if you're craving a bread-free version, a flavorful garlicky tuna filling for lettuce wraps.
Adding garlic to your tuna salad doesn't only boost the flavor, though — it also boosts the health benefits. Garlic, which is packed with vitamins C and B6, may lower high blood pressure, reduce bad cholesterol, and help protect your body from viral illnesses such as the flu and the common cold. Tuna is full of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lower the risk of heart disease, and is a powerful dietary source of vitamin D. Just three ounces of canned tuna offers about 50% of your recommended daily intake of the vitamin. Together, tuna and garlic are a powerhouse for your health. Roasted garlic is, therefore, the secret ingredient that elevates not only the flavor of your tuna salad, but also it's nutritional benefits.