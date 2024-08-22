The One Ingredient Addition That Gives Tuna Salad A Major Flavor Boost

Tuna salad is worth the hype. It's versatile, refreshing, quick to make, and as simple (or as complex) as you're in the mood for. It's a fantastic way to use up the ingredients you already have in your fridge, and the only fixed item that's non-negotiable is tuna. Seriously, even the mayo is optional. There is one special addition, though, that your creamy tuna salad is surely missing — roasted garlic. Compared to fresh garlic, which is famous for its sharp flavor, roasted garlic is soft, buttery, gentle on your taste buds, and a little bit sweet.

As far as prep goes, a whole garlic bulb can easily be roasted in the oven or in the air fryer. Make sure to cool it off before adding it to the salad. Use a pickle fork to get the softened garlic out the papery casing. Then you have a few options: Add the roasted cloves as they are, mash them for a creamier texture (or simply squeeze them out of the bulb), or turn them into a tangy, garlicky vinaigrette.

If you love the flavors and simplicity of Mediterranean cuisine, enjoy the garlic-enriched tuna salad with some cherry tomatoes, feta, and chives. Feel free to add carbs to the mix as well, to bring more texture to the creamy salad — pasta is a stellar choice, as is couscous. Looking for a spicy kick that contrasts the mild flavor of roasted garlic? Add heat by seasoning your tuna salad with ground cayenne pepper.