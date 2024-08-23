The Flavorful Meat You Need To Elevate Shrimp Pasta Salad

Amidst a sea of tender, creamy pasta salad, we love to find pieces of juicy shrimp. It's like a sweet surprise that amps up the dish in every bite. The flavor adds so much to pasta salad, especially when boosted by a savory element. For the best shrimp pasta salad, add some bacon to accompany the seafood.

When we think of great culinary pairings, bacon and shrimp typically aren't there, but they definitely should be. The combination is savory with just the right amount of sweetness from both parties. Bacon-wrapped shrimp, a world-class appetizer, displays the duo's deliciousness, as does shrimp and grits graced with a sprinkle of chopped bacon. With the pairing working out so well, why not extend it to shrimp pasta salad by elevating it with pork?

It's meaty in a richer way than shrimp and comes packed with a delectable umami taste. Like shrimp, bacon is quick to cook, so it won't add on much time when preparing the pasta salad. It goes well with every variety of the dish, such as a shrimp macaroni salad. The bacon adds a deep richness to the shallots, bell peppers, and celery sticks while also serving as a crunchy topping to accompany the celery seeds. Whether it's grilled, baked, sauteed, or pan-fried, bacon is the ingredient that you never knew your shrimp pasta salad needed.