The Disney World Restaurant You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Roughly 58 million people venture to Walt Disney World each year. They come to enjoy the characters, rides, shows, ambiance, decor, nighttime spectaculars, and, most deliciously, the food. Some of those are rookies who are visiting for the first time, while others are lifelong Disney fans who, without fail, return to the most magical place on earth year after year.

If you've never visited the Orlando, Florida, theme park, you may be unfamiliar with just how massive it is. It covers over 27,000 acres with dozens of resorts and hotels, four major theme parks, two water parks, and a shopping and dining district that will take you days to make your way through. So, it's fairly safe to presume that there is something for nearly every vacationer. With this in mind, we thought it would be a fun thought experiment to match zodiac signs with various Walt Disney World restaurants, with each one intending to suit the personality traits associated with each zodiac sign. If you're looking to plan your next trip, consider the zodiac signs within your group and match up the various party members with their potential restaurants. In this way, you very well might satisfy the desires of each member of your traveling party.