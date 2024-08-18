The Disney World Restaurant You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Roughly 58 million people venture to Walt Disney World each year. They come to enjoy the characters, rides, shows, ambiance, decor, nighttime spectaculars, and, most deliciously, the food. Some of those are rookies who are visiting for the first time, while others are lifelong Disney fans who, without fail, return to the most magical place on earth year after year.
If you've never visited the Orlando, Florida, theme park, you may be unfamiliar with just how massive it is. It covers over 27,000 acres with dozens of resorts and hotels, four major theme parks, two water parks, and a shopping and dining district that will take you days to make your way through. So, it's fairly safe to presume that there is something for nearly every vacationer. With this in mind, we thought it would be a fun thought experiment to match zodiac signs with various Walt Disney World restaurants, with each one intending to suit the personality traits associated with each zodiac sign. If you're looking to plan your next trip, consider the zodiac signs within your group and match up the various party members with their potential restaurants. In this way, you very well might satisfy the desires of each member of your traveling party.
Aries: Biergarten
As the first of the signs, and a fire sign at that, Aries make themselves known and can be insensitive in their need for attention. The tendency to become overly bored can be a struggle here, so Aries does best in environments that are especially entertaining — even over the top. Though there's a whole lot of demand here for the extreme, Aries is also exceptionally warm, even if that competitive streak is sitting right beside that warmth.
Quenching the need for entertainment with an over-the-top feel and a fine balance of warmth, we like the Biergarten for Aries. Housed in the Germany pavilion in Epcot, Aries will find plenty to love here after a fun afternoon of drinking around the world. The backdrop of the restaurant is a — no surprise here — biergarten in a small German town. Inside, it feels like you're in a small German town's courtyard. You'll pick up food from the buffets lining the back of the restaurant, then return to your table to enjoy the comfort of German sausages, spaetzle, schnitzel, and a slew of other options. While you munch on your choices and drink your massive dunkel, you'll likely witness a performance from the German band that takes the stage several times an hour. From the decoration and backdrop to the musical entertainment, Aries signs will be pleased with the highly themed, even theatrical feel of the restaurant.
Taurus: Columbia Harbour House
Serenity is the name of the game for Taurus. Between chill, relaxing music and vistas, the goal here is one of peace, but without sacrificing on reliability or expense. Additionally, dependability and the ability to remain steadfast are at the core of Taurus.
To get a reasonable meal at a reasonable price, we knew this restaurant needed to be one that would satisfy the desire to spend wisely while also getting a quality product. That's why a quick service seemed like the ticket with Taurus. What's more, we wanted it to be somewhere that exudes relaxation. While that can be difficult to find in the middle of a busy theme park, Columbia Harbour House is the ideal location. This quick service spot serves largely seafood dishes, and the styling of the interior is meant to feel like a classic, coastal home with rich woodwork that creaks the slightest bit when you climb the stairs. We recommend going to the very top when you get your food, where it's less busy, for a real dose of that relaxing atmosphere.
Taurus should find that this underappreciated restaurant has just what they need to help power through the rest of a park day and get a small dose of relaxation in, even in the middle of the Magic Kingdom. Pro tip: Make your way to the top floor and watch the daily parade from above.
Gemini: Shiki-Sai
Playful and curious energy is at the core of Gemini. The twin symbol represents the idea that Gemini has such overflowing interests, that they sometimes feel the desire to duplicate themselves in order to meet all of them. That feeling of needing an extra hand throughout your day just to complete everything is nothing short of second nature to the Gemini.
Translating this to a Disney World restaurant isn't difficult, as many would fit, but Shiki-Sai is perhaps the most ideal. Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya is in Epcot, located in the Japan pavilion. With windows all around one side of the dining room, it overlooks the hustle and bustle of Epcot below. The other side features rotating screens of scenic landscapes celebrating the different seasons and coordinating Japanese festivals. This dual personality within the restaurant is what really seems to fall in line for Gemini. There's plenty to look at and taste, with a menu positively bursting with flavors for sushi and non-sushi lovers. The Fune for 4-6 is sushi artfully displayed on a boat. It's an overflowing arrangement of sushi you'll be absolutely stunned is available in the middle of a theme park. Not to mention, it's an ideal spot for that late reservation to catch fireworks over the World Showcase Lagoon.
Cancer: Crystal Palace
The water sign, Cancer, is all about compassion and creating situations that are warm and comforting to their loved ones. Caregiver traits seem to come second nature to Cancer, even preferring the comfort of home over most places.
This comfort can make choosing a restaurant at Disney World a little bit difficult. The resort is, after all, not home. However, there are a couple of restaurants that emulate comforting spaces, and we can think of no space that aims to create a comforting environment more than the Crystal Palace. This restaurant, located not far from Main Street in the Magic Kingdom, is a character meal with Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, Piglet, and Tigger, too. Pooh and the gang celebrate friendship with cozy eats in a calm, sweet environment ideal for Cancer. Like Cancer, which can have a rather tough exterior, the Crystal Palace looks a little intimidating from the outside with its elegant structure, but the restaurant within is much cozier, like a meal with your closest friends.
Leo: Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue
Leo is represented by the king of the jungle and has vibes to match. With personalities that are passionate, confident, and over the top, even theatrical, you'll find plenty of Leos taking the stage anywhere they can get it.
At Disney World, employees of the resort are literally called cast members, so you'd imagine that nearly any restaurant is going to pull at Leo's tendency for stage-worthy behavior. That is certainly the case, but there's one restaurant in particular that fits a Leo like a glove: the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue. This restaurant is a show and dinner in one. The menu is preset, and while everything here is delicious, the show is the real standout. This Disney World classic has been making audiences giggle since 1974. It's part musical, part comedy show that will have every member of your family rolling with laughter. Leo will feel right at home with the interactive elements. Nestled in the Fort Wilderness Campground, this show creates the perfect space for guests to shine and enjoy all the showstopping excitement the cast members bring, just like a Leo would.
Virgo: California Grill
If you want logical thought, look no further than Virgo. When it comes to calling things perfect and orderly, there's no end to continued efforts toward improving upon what is already well and good. The details are where Virgo really shines.
Disney parks are known for keen attention to detail, so choosing a restaurant that perfectly meets that intersection of efficiency, perfectionism, and loyalty takes us to one of the first resorts built on Walt Disney World property. Here, at the top of the Contemporary Resort, there's no better place to really feel that history and attention to detail than the California Grill. The design is bright and rather minimal and the food ranges from favorites to items a little on the experimental side. For the real efficiency of a Virgo, though, you'll need to wait until nightfall when you can return to the restaurant, receipt in hand, and make your way to the firework viewing area. Here, you'll get idealistic views of the Magic Kingdom fireworks, with sound pumped into the viewing area. It's a delicious kind of efficiency that Virgo is sure to appreciate.
Libra: Cítricos
Beauty in all surroundings and harmony in balance is the cornerstone of Libra. A devotion to reaching a sort of equilibrium is the supreme goal here, so Libra enjoys environments that are as lovely and attractive as they are at supporting intellect and a high quality of taste.
We can think of no restaurant more matching these ideals than Cítricos, a restaurant lightly themed for Mary Poppins in the esteemed Grand Floridian Resort. The decor here is quite elegant, with little accents that really help draw a subtle theme to Mary and her magic. She is, after all, practically perfect in every way. As one of the signature restaurants at Walt Disney World with a dress code, Libra will appreciate the slightly upscale feel. Libra will feel quite at home amid the carefully appointed surroundings in not only the restaurant but also the grandeur of the Grand Floridian Resort itself. After sweating the day away in the Magic Kingdom, Libra will appreciate the opportunity to enjoy just a touch of an opulently designed space.
Scorpio: Jaleo
With the symbol of a scorpion, it's easy to assume that a Scorpio might be far too intense or even a little too quick to sting, but this is probably because Scorpio's passion can easily be mistaken for something a little too extreme. However, rather than being a kind of intensity that is dangerous or frightening, it's devoted and ambitious.
To come up with the perfect restaurant at Walt Disney World that is reflective of Scorpio, we need to think a little outside the box. Rather than it being a restaurant that perfectly reflects a Scorpio from the jump, we chose Jaleo, chef José Andrés' Disney Springs tapas bar that slides a little bit under the radar but is absolutely underappreciated in its delicious menu and perfect setting. Inside the restaurant, there's all kinds of red decor, making it really feel like it embodies that passion while also offering a bit of intensity. Like the Scorpio, this isn't overwhelming or scary, but more dynamic than anything else. The menu is bursting with unique flavors you simply won't find anywhere else, with experiences like a Strawberry Festival menu to keep the offerings unique to the restaurant and celebratory of Central Florida's local flavors.
Sagittarius: Jiko
From a deep-seated desire to explore, to a spirit that finds fun and excitement in any number of different subjects, Sagittarius seems to have a hand in so many interests, it's hard to keep track. This sign has many traits of others with something of an intense personality while also being curious and driven to discovery.
To embody that feeling of adventure, this Disney World restaurant needed to capture that freedom and adventurous spirit. Perhaps no resort seems to pull at a Sagittarius more than the Animal Kingdom Lodge. Here, you'll find several restaurants with flavors inspired by the vast world around us, but none feel like the perfect fit more than Jiko, or as it's also called, the cooking place. For a true culinary experience, a Sagittarius will want to ask, upon checking in with the restaurant, for a seat at the cooking place. If available — as it isn't always an option — this earns them a place by the fire, talking with chefs and those preparing the meals. Sagittarius will love the adventurous spirit of the menu, making this restaurant a quick favorite.
Capricorn: Nomad Lounge
Those who say that Capricorn is just an ambitious, driven soul don't know the other side of this sign. Beneath the ambition, organization, and relentless desire to succeed is a sign that loves to enjoy life and have just a little bit of a wild time.
To find a restaurant that seems to suit Capricorn the absolute best, we head over to the Animal Kingdom park. Here, just before you cross the bridge to head into Pandora, you'll find the Nomad Lounge. Since Capricorn is somewhat of a partier, it makes sense that we would choose the restaurant that has some of the absolute best drinks on Walt Disney World property, but the vibe of the Nomad Lounge is really what suits a Capricorn the best. There's an outside balcony seating area that overlooks the water, but if the Florida heat is just too much, make your way indoors. Inside, you'll order apps and cocktails that are adventurous but all perfectly suited for the theme. You'll sit on chairs and lounges that make the place feel homey, as though you're settling in after a successful adventure. The entire space has this aroma of accomplishment in conquering a great feat, like successfully completing a mission and finding your way home before setting out again. It's honestly one of the very best chill spots at Disney World.
Aquarius: Oga's Cantina
If you want a sign that has the whole of the greater good in mind, you want Aquarius. Those with the sign have an innovative and progressive outlook that strives to improve continuously and entertain the possibility of a brighter tomorrow for all.
Of all the places around Disney World that represent a sort of beautiful tomorrow, perhaps no area brings this more to the forefront than Batuu, the "Star Wars"-themed land at Hollywood Studios that brings together a collective of all allegiances within the "Star Wars" universe: Rebellion, First Order, and somewhere in between, they're all here. On Batuu, not far from the Millennium Falcon, you'll find one of the best bars at Disney Word: Oga's Cantina.
Inside, it's a rather noisy environment that exudes theming to the highest level. It captures that otherworldly ambiance of "Star Wars" while feeling just a little bit rebellious, exactly what an Aquarius would want in a lounge. All the drinks here are themed for various "Star Wars" references, and you're bound to have an absolutely wonderful time from the moment you step in the door to the moment you leave. We highly recommend the Batuu Bits for a snack while enjoying your beverage. These freeze-dried veggies make the perfect base for the tasty dipping sauce.
Pisces: Cinderella's Royal Table
Emotion is the captain of the ship that drives Pisces. Here, there's much sensitivity and a feeling of existing between both the world of reality and fantasy. Of all the parks, perhaps none is more perfectly suited for this fantasy and romantic immersion than the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.
One of the more iconic restaurants you can visit at the Walt Disney World Resort is Cinderella's Royal Table. It's not necessarily the cuisine that makes this restaurant a bucket list reservation. Rather, it's the location. Cinderella's Royal Table is situated inside Cinderella's Castle. That's right, the symbol of the Magic Kingdom — and some may consider the symbol of Disney World — actually has a restaurant inside of it. Here, Pisces can be totally absorbed by the emotion of enjoying one of the more romantic areas of the Walt Disney World theme parks. For a truly next-level experience, a Pisces will definitely want to enjoy this meal while taking in the Magic Kingdom fireworks, which launch right around, from, and behind the castle. There's no better way to feel fully immersed in the magic and romance of Walt Disney World.