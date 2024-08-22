Your Air Fryer Is An Underrated Tool For Reviving Stale Chips

Before you begin air frying your stale chips, make sure the basket is clean and free of crumbs left over from previous recipes. This is an important step you should take after every use. Preheat it to 300 degrees Fahrenheit either by pushing the preheat button or allowing the air fryer to run for a few minutes. Preheating your air fryer allows it to get nice and hot before any food is added, meaning you won't have to add extra cooking time waiting for the air fryer to come to temperature.

Air fry for approximately one-and-a-half to three minutes, or until the chips are hot and crispy; depending on the thickness of the chip, you could need more or less time. Be sure to shake the basket once or twice a minute, as the small, fragile chips can quickly turn brown or burn, resulting in an unpleasant, burnt aftertaste. Once the chips are to the crispiness of your liking, remove them from the basket, sprinkle with salt, and serve immediately with your favorite dip. Or, if you want to make your reheated chips the star of the show, spread them evenly on a baking sheet and top them with cheese for some easy baked nachos.