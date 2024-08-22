How Eagle Rare Bourbon Shaped The Future Success Of This Popular Spirit

The psychedelic '60s and '70s were a major pivot point in American culture that affected way more than just politics and music. The younger generation at this time was rejecting everything their parents stood for, including their drinking preferences. Clear spirits like vodka were becoming increasingly popular, while dark spirits like whiskey were increasingly seen as cheap and inferior. As demand for whiskey diminished, whiskey distillers would lower prices to garner attention, which further solidified whiskey's reputation as a poor man's drink. This challenging market environment forced whiskey distilleries into cutthroat competition for a dwindling number of customers.

In the mid-1970s, Wild Turkey was performing relatively well, and Seagram's supposedly wanted in on the action. The company tapped Charles L. Beam, the master distiller at Four Roses Distillery and grand nephew of the legendary Jim Beam, to create a product that could compete with Wild Turkey. Eagle Rare was first released to the unwashed masses in 1975 to wide acclaim and would go on to reinvigorate a struggling industry. At first release, Eagle Rare was marketed as a luxury bourbon sporting a hefty 10-year age statement and a bold flavor profile. It's still highly regarded enough that it sits at number three on our list of the best bourbons ever made. But Eagle Rare has been far from static over the years. For starters, the Eagle Rare brand was sold to Sazerac in 1989, the company that would go on to become Buffalo Trace 10 years later.