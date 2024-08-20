This Is Why Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell Thinks Cooking Should Feel Simple - Exclusive Interview

Do you have any advice for reluctant home cooks when following your recipes?

The book starts off with the pantry of convenience. For those people who are a little bit flummoxed on where to start, start by organizing what you have on hand. Preppy Kitchen is all about being prepared. That first step is having just the right ingredients and kind of knowing what they do and how you can use them. I talk a little bit about the right tools to have in the kitchen and with those two things, you're basically halfway there.

A lot of the frustration in the kitchen comes because you started a recipe and a third or two thirds of the way through, you're frantically searching for the spatula you need or this one ingredient you forgot about ... Let's take that all out and have just a few ingredients that are really staples in the pantry.

There's a whole section on meal starters or meal makers. Having just a foundation of sauces that you can use interchangeably on different proteins and veggies and salad dressings on hand. Because a lot of times at the end of the day, I am going to be blanching some veggies for 90 seconds in well salted water. I have a protein, and there's a starch, and that's the dinner that I'm going to serve. But it could be elevated so much more with just a simple sauce or dressing and you can get a lot of reluctant or picky eaters to try something with a sauce.

Yeah, that's a very good point — having a foundational playbook of ingredients and items to elevate basic proteins and starches.

If someone is really reluctant to try things out, but there's a spark of curiosity, I would always suggest to find one dish and make it your own. So, find something that you like flavor profile wise, learn to make it, and you make it again and again. You can tinker around so it's just perfect for you and eventually you know how to make it really well ... From that point, you can expand. As opposed to trying a thousand different recipes once, just get that one down and then move from there.