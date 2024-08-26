For The Best Tasting Bean Salad, Let It Sit Overnight

Bean salad is a hardy side to serve at a barbecue or picnic because it isn't precious. You can make this forgiving dish well in advance and serve it simply with zero pre-game preening required. Unlike a pasta salad that can become dry and need a second round of dressing, a bean salad is hunky-dory from the moment its made to the point of serving. However, this low maintenance star does benefit from one rider: A little extra time to sit overnight so the flavors can meld and the dressing can be soaked up by those thirsty beans.

Tucking your bowl of beans into their refrigerated bed for the night does two key things. Firstly it gives the dressing you've incorporated into your recipe plenty of time to be absorbed by the beans, transforming them into scrumptious little nuggets of intensified flavor. The same goes for add-ins you may have mixed into your salad, such as mozzarella balls, chopped deli meat, or bulgur wheat. Secondly, an overnight soak in a liquidy vinaigrette softens the texture of the beans. While it's true that dried beans will imbibe a surrounding liquid and plump up to almost double their weight when soaked overnight, cooked beans will also continue to macerate in a dressing, sucking up a concentrated vinaigrette and becoming a tad softer. The result? Tender garbanzo, fava, and cannellini beans that have soaked up as much flavor as possible from herbs, seasonings, and fruity oils.