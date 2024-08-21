The Cocoon Wine Glass Is The New Shape You Should Know About

Sommeliers and amateurs alike love to sip their favorite vintage from specially designed glassware. The many varieties of wine glasses are artfully crafted to showcase the best features of the wines they contain. But while many wine glass designs used today have rich histories and long standing, there's something new and exciting happening on the scene.

The latest iteration comes in the form of cocoon wine glasses, created by the German glassware brand Stölzle Lausitz. This fascinating design trades in the traditional, bulbous base for a ridged bulge that gives the glassware its titular cocoon aesthetic. But while the unusual design of the glass certainly makes it stand out from the crowd, the ridged surface also serves a function: aeration.

A common practice of all wine drinkers is to aerate their wine; aeration is colloquially referred to as letting a wine breathe. In other words, aeration occurs when you introduce oxygen from the air into the wine. Aeration isn't always necessary but it can be particularly helpful for softening up wines with big character. The functional design of the cocoon glass aims to increase the amount of aeration that occurs in your wine while simultaneously trapping the pleasant aromas inside the glass. This becomes most apparent when you swirl the wine as, instead of dancing across the conventionally bulbous body, the wine reaches up to the lip and cascades back down into itself. While swirling is already an effective way to aerate wine, the cocoon amplifies the effect considerably.