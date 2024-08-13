An Anthony Bourdain Biopic Is Currently In The Works. Here's What We Know So Far

Anthony Bourdain's life has been documented in multiple TV shows and bestselling books, and it looks like Hollywood thinks anyone with as much raw material to work with as the famously opinionated chef is due a big-time biopic. Bourdain, who was the executive chef at New York's Brasserie Les Halles, burst into the mainstream first with a popular essay in The New Yorker and then with his hit follow-up memoir, "Kitchen Confidential." In it Bourdain detailed not just the underside of high-end restaurants, but his own early life of excessive partying and struggles with addiction. He went on to become one of the biggest names in American food, as famous for the respect and genuine interest he showed when navigating international cuisines and local street food as he was for his brash personality. It's hard not to see the potential movie in his story, and although the details are still vague, one is coming.

The project, aptly named "Tony," is set to star Dominic Sessa in the leading role (via Deadline). Sessa was the breakout star of 2023's critically acclaimed "The Holdovers" from director Alexander Payne. He played a troubled student at a New England boarding school opposite Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, both of whom were nominated for Oscars, with Randolph winning for Best Supporting Actress. While Sessa was not nominated, he did earn strong reviews for his debut performance.