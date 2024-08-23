Jacques Pépin's Easy Method For Juicy Chicken In The Skillet

Cooking chicken on a stovetop skillet might seem like the easiest thing but to get the juiciest outcome with wonderfully crispy skin, there is a super easy hack from one of the greatest cooks of our time. A master of French technique who elevates simple classic recipes, Jacques Pépin recommends browning poultry skin-side-down in a hot skillet, then covering it to let it steam without ever turning it. This yields a perfectly crispy top and a moist, juicy interior.

There are a few simple steps to follow but once you know the basics, you can apply this technique to most skillet chicken recipes or customize it to your preference. First, you must get the skillet good and hot, placing it on the stovetop at high heat. A cast iron skillet would be wonderful to use but if you don't have one, use the best nonstick one you have. Pépin recommends using chicken thighs since they have a flat surface with lots of skin and are more flavorful than breasts but you can use whatever you prefer.

Then season the poultry with salt and pepper on both sides and place it skin-side down on the dry pan — no oil and no butter since the high heat will render the fat from the meat. When the fat starts to render and the skin is sizzling, cover the pan and cook it for 20 to 25 minutes, which will create enough steam to cook the chicken without having to turn it.