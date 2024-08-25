Give Burgers A Creative Twist With The Hot Dog Treatment

There are so many different styles of hot dogs out there, including the Chicago-style hot dog, the Coney dog, and of course, the corn dog. But, what about the burger dog? We won't blame you if you haven't heard about it yet, and you may be even more puzzled to learn that there is no frank in sight with this avant-garde hot dog creation. You see, it's just a burger patty masquerading as a hot dog.

As silly as it may seem, making your burger into the shape of a hot dog, placing it inside a toasty hot dog bun, and serving it with your favorite toppings is much more practical than you might think. It's a great move when you have leftover ground beef and hot dog buns. Plus, you can bake these dogs in your oven instead of cooking them out on your grill, which is an excellent solution for when the weather outside is too foreboding to fire up the charcoal.

You'll want to start by making hot dog-sized logs with your seasoned ground beef and packing them into individual hot dog buns. The oven will crisp up the edges of your bun and cook the meat all in one shot, which will save you a ton of time. Then, you can pull your "dogs" out of the oven and top with your favorite burger ingredients for a simple and creative dinner.