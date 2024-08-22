Why You Should Give Melons A Quick Shake Before Buying Them

Green, ripe, or past its time? The clues to finding a perfect melon can be subtle and choosing a good one is something of an art. One reliable tip for finding a ripe and juicy variety is to pick it up, give it a shake, and listen. If you hear the liquid sloshing around, it's too ripe and has started to liquefy. No noise at all is a good sign since it means the fruit is still firm. And a rattling sound means the melon has begun to dry out and its seeds are bouncing around.

This technique should also work for cantaloupe, honeydew, or other small melons but it's not practical for big, heavy watermelons. Over the years, people have come up with other creative ways to judge ripeness, including placing a broom straw across a watermelon. If the straw turned 45 degrees, supposedly, it was ripe. Another method involved rolling a melon toward another person. If it rolled to the right, they decided it was ready to eat.

While there's not much proof to back up either of those techniques, there are a few more time-tested clues to try.