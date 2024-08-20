Yes, Strawberry Belongs On Pizza (And Here's Why)

Pepperoni, bell peppers, mushrooms, and even anchovies are all pizza toppings you've heard of, and likely eaten, more times than you can recount. At first, the mention of strawberries on pizza might sound off compared to those other options, especially since we're not talking about a dessert pie here. Despite your potential apprehension, there are a handful of reasons why strawberries make for a decadent pizza topping — especially if you already have fresh berries in the back of your fridge.

To try strawberries on your next homemade pie, check out this strawberry and tomato fruit pizza created by Tasting Table recipe developer Tess Le Moing, who has solid reasons for adding the sweet and tart fruit. "Strawberries and tomatoes may sound like an unusual pairing, but they're often in season at the same time, making them a good combo," she says. Like the berries, tomatoes are also a fruit, so expect a level of sweetness from both toppings. Strawberries are also mildly tart, while tomatoes offer bright acidity, so the foods balance and complement each other on pizza.

"As always, I suggest using strawberries and cherry tomatoes from the farmer's market when they are in season for the best flavor," she says. Cherry tomatoes are the ideal size for pizza, but it's certainly not the only option if your local farm stand or market doesn't have them in stock. Instead, check out the guide to 15 types of tomatoes, like plum tomatoes, to find the best to join the strawberries.