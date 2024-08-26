TikTok's Viral Nespresso Latte Includes 2 Trader Joe's Products
TikTok has become a major resource for culinary inspiration thanks to viral videos from foodie content creators. A recent viral TikTok from creator @Afty showing her recipe for a fall-inspired Nespresso blend includes two popular Trader Joe's products: Pumpkin butter and pumpkin spice oat milk.
Despite its name, pumpkin butter is a dairy-free spread consisting of pumpkin puree, baking spices, and sugar. Pumpkin spice oat milk is yet another dairy-free product with the same tasting notes as the butter. Whether you're vegan or lactose intolerant, this viral Nespresso latte packs the perfect intensity of pumpkin spice flavor in a rich and creamy dairy-free latte.
The creator makes an iced pumpkin spice latte by adding Trader Joe's pumpkin butter and a spoonful of marshmallow fluff to a mug that she places under the Nespresso machine. After receiving a shot of Nespresso, the butter and fluff blend seamlessly into the coffee with a quick stir of a spoon. Then, the pumpkin butter-infused Nespresso shot and a generous pour of pumpkin spice oat milk are served in a tall glass with ice. The Trader Joe's products are the star ingredients responsible for transforming the latte into a quintessential taste of fall without fancy syrups or flavored coffee. Both the pumpkin spice oat milk and the pumpkin butter are part of TJ's limited autumnal offering that begins appearing on shelves in September and often disappears soon after Thanksgiving.
Ingredient swaps and variations
While the two Trader Joe's products used in the viral video are vegan, the marshmallow fluff used to sweeten the drink is not. So, if you want a vegan pumpkin spice iced latte, you can swap marshmallow fluff for this no heat, no fuss simple syrup, agave, or maple syrup. There are also plenty of pumpkin spice-flavored syrups and fall-inspired non-dairy creamers to make the pumpkin spice flavor even more prominent.
You can supplement the pumpkin spice flavor in your iced latte with more seasonal Trader Joe's products. If you don't mind a little dairy, you can spike your latte with a shot of pumpkin spice cream liqueur for a luxurious boozy night cap. Trader Joe's also makes pumpkin spice coffee grounds, which has been a hallmark fall product since 2011. So, even if you don't have a Nespresso machine, you could brew a strong espresso-like shot of pumpkin spice coffee in your moka pot with these key tips. Top your frothy latte with a sprinkling of Trader Joe's proprietary pumpkin pie spice blend.
You can also make a hot pumpkin spice latte by reducing the amount of pumpkin spice oat milk you add to the recipe. You can heat between a quarter to half of a cup of oat milk in the microwave or frother to pour over the Nespresso, sweetener, and pumpkin butter blend.