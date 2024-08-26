TikTok's Viral Nespresso Latte Includes 2 Trader Joe's Products

TikTok has become a major resource for culinary inspiration thanks to viral videos from foodie content creators. A recent viral TikTok from creator @Afty showing her recipe for a fall-inspired Nespresso blend includes two popular Trader Joe's products: Pumpkin butter and pumpkin spice oat milk.

Despite its name, pumpkin butter is a dairy-free spread consisting of pumpkin puree, baking spices, and sugar. Pumpkin spice oat milk is yet another dairy-free product with the same tasting notes as the butter. Whether you're vegan or lactose intolerant, this viral Nespresso latte packs the perfect intensity of pumpkin spice flavor in a rich and creamy dairy-free latte.

The creator makes an iced pumpkin spice latte by adding Trader Joe's pumpkin butter and a spoonful of marshmallow fluff to a mug that she places under the Nespresso machine. After receiving a shot of Nespresso, the butter and fluff blend seamlessly into the coffee with a quick stir of a spoon. Then, the pumpkin butter-infused Nespresso shot and a generous pour of pumpkin spice oat milk are served in a tall glass with ice. The Trader Joe's products are the star ingredients responsible for transforming the latte into a quintessential taste of fall without fancy syrups or flavored coffee. Both the pumpkin spice oat milk and the pumpkin butter are part of TJ's limited autumnal offering that begins appearing on shelves in September and often disappears soon after Thanksgiving.