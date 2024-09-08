Serve Shrimp Ceviche In Tortillas For A Handheld Twist On The Dish

Ceviche hails from countries like Mexico and Peru in Latin America, so it makes sense that it's most often served with tortilla chips at most places you order it around the world. There's a secret ingredient to make a classic ceviche at home and other dipping vessels like plantain chips and crackers. But no matter what recipe you follow or the chip you like to eat it with, there's one ingredient that can turn it into a handheld dish. So, if you haven't guessed it by now, you should use tortillas to make shrimp ceviche tacos.

The chips you probably scoop up ceviche with are made from tortillas so it's basically a no-brainer. The ceviche and tortillas come from similar cuisines, so it's the perfect way to turn the snack or starter into more of a meal along with your go-to taco toppings. Even if you want to keep your ceviche as a snack or appetizer, serve a couple of shrimp in small tortillas to make it easy for guests to eat at their leisure while they graze from the rest of the spread. If dipping isn't your forte, then this is definitely the way to go, whether you prefer ceviche made with shrimp and fish.