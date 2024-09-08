Serve Shrimp Ceviche In Tortillas For A Handheld Twist On The Dish
Ceviche hails from countries like Mexico and Peru in Latin America, so it makes sense that it's most often served with tortilla chips at most places you order it around the world. There's a secret ingredient to make a classic ceviche at home and other dipping vessels like plantain chips and crackers. But no matter what recipe you follow or the chip you like to eat it with, there's one ingredient that can turn it into a handheld dish. So, if you haven't guessed it by now, you should use tortillas to make shrimp ceviche tacos.
The chips you probably scoop up ceviche with are made from tortillas so it's basically a no-brainer. The ceviche and tortillas come from similar cuisines, so it's the perfect way to turn the snack or starter into more of a meal along with your go-to taco toppings. Even if you want to keep your ceviche as a snack or appetizer, serve a couple of shrimp in small tortillas to make it easy for guests to eat at their leisure while they graze from the rest of the spread. If dipping isn't your forte, then this is definitely the way to go, whether you prefer ceviche made with shrimp and fish.
Use corn or flour tortillas to turn ceviche into tacos
You can use corn or flour tortillas to fill with ceviche — the choice is yours. Soft corn tortillas are more traditional, but you can use those crunchy American-style ones if you want a crunch in each bite. We have you covered with a ranking of store-bought tortilla brands if you need a recommendation on which ones to use, or make homemade ones with our classic corn tortilla recipe. When you load up the tortillas, be sure to drain off any excess juice so the tortillas don't turn soggy before you take the first bite. Be sure to serve immediately so the ceviche and tortillas taste freshest. Expect around 12 tacos with every pound of shrimp or fish in the ceviche.
If you have developed a craving now, cook Tasting Table's coconut-lime shrimp ceviche that has Fresno chilis and stuff it in your tortillas. Don't forget those tips above. This works well if you prefer other types of shrimp tacos. Another option is to ditch the shrimp and map this classic ceviche recipe that works with fish like bass, halibut, or snapper. Top any of these ceviche tacos with crave-worthy guacamole to finish it off — and you might not eat your homemade ceviche any other way again.