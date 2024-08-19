Pâte Fermentée Vs Sourdough Starter: What's The Difference?

It's a rite of passage in the baking world. You made a sourdough starter, and this brand-new baby, with its bubbly constitution and bright future helped you bake your first loaf of homemade bread. Just you, that starter, and a recipe from your bread-obsessed neighbor. Welcome to the sourdough lifestyle. Over time, this cozy hobby can turn any budding baker into a budding chemist. Because once you've gotten the hang of using a sourdough starter, you're ready to enter a new circle of bread baking. You've graduated to using pâte fermentée. Like a sourdough starter, pâte fermentée is a bread leavening agent called a preferment. Preferments are mixed with yeast in bread recipes to make most any bread, from baguettes to buns. You've more than likely tasted bread produced with preferments from your favorite pizza spot to your favorite bakery. That's because preferments help bakers to hone in on all the yumminess of bread and not only amplify it but consistently recreate it.

Thanks to chemistry (fermentation) and a little magic (humidity, temperature, luck), both sourdough starters and pâte fermentée influence the time it takes to make bread, as well as its taste and texture. While a sourdough starter is just the thing when you want sourdough bread with a punch, learning how to harness its flavor and texture through an extra round of fermentation will take your bread baking from a hobby to an art.