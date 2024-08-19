The Key To Transporting Layer Cakes Is Easier Than You Think
There are few things more nerve-wracking for bakers than transporting a layer cake. There's a sick irony, too: The taller and more elaborate the cake, the more likely it is that something will go wrong. A two-tiered chocolate layer cake for a casual dinner party? Not a problem. An elaborate four-tiered extravaganza for a big wedding? Those perfect layers of cake are an impending disaster.
Fortunately, the internet is full of smart advice from experienced bakers, whether you're driving across town or flying with a cake. While there are many different schools of thought — there's an ongoing debate about whether to assemble at home or at the venue — a few tips stand out. One of the best involves something you probably have in your kitchen: a silicone mat.
When it's time to drive your cake to its destination, put the mat under the cake box. As long as the cake is secure in its box, the mat will keep it from sliding. No silicone mat? Use a non-skid shelf liner or a yoga mat. For extra security, you could even put another mat inside the box, under the cake's base.
How do you pack a layer cake in a car?
Transporting a cake means thinking ahead, so give yourself plenty of time to pack the cake and get to the venue. Start to prep your car before you put the cake inside. The car should be as chilly as you can (comfortably) make it, so put the air conditioner on blast and let it run for five to 10 minutes with the doors closed.
It goes without saying that you'll be driving very, very carefully — so carefully that some bakers even recommend putting "cake on board" signs in the windows. While it's unlikely that anyone will ram into you just because you're going at a snail's pace, it can help alleviate anger from other drivers.
If your precious cargo is in a box, you might be tempted to buckle it in with a seatbelt, but pro bakers warn against it. Find a flat space, like the trunk or a footwell, if the cake will fit. Place the mat on the floor and place the cake on the mat. "Flat" is critical here: For big events, you might want to borrow someone else's car if your trunk is too small or doesn't have a flat floor. Sure, it might seem like overkill, but little things can make or break your chances of success. If you follow the rules, it'll be a breeze.