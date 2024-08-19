The Key To Transporting Layer Cakes Is Easier Than You Think

There are few things more nerve-wracking for bakers than transporting a layer cake. There's a sick irony, too: The taller and more elaborate the cake, the more likely it is that something will go wrong. A two-tiered chocolate layer cake for a casual dinner party? Not a problem. An elaborate four-tiered extravaganza for a big wedding? Those perfect layers of cake are an impending disaster.

Fortunately, the internet is full of smart advice from experienced bakers, whether you're driving across town or flying with a cake. While there are many different schools of thought — there's an ongoing debate about whether to assemble at home or at the venue — a few tips stand out. One of the best involves something you probably have in your kitchen: a silicone mat.

When it's time to drive your cake to its destination, put the mat under the cake box. As long as the cake is secure in its box, the mat will keep it from sliding. No silicone mat? Use a non-skid shelf liner or a yoga mat. For extra security, you could even put another mat inside the box, under the cake's base.