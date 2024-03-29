The Genius Cake-Slicing Tip That Will Make Layered Desserts A Breeze

Layer cakes are both beautiful and perfectly proportioned, with just the right amount of icing and crumb in each bite. While it's easy enough to bake two separate cakes to stack on top of each other, you can also cut a single cake in half for the same effect. While the standard toothpick and dental floss hack for measuring and cutting cake layers has made the process easier for home chefs, the latest genius slicing tip is the lowest maintenance and fool-proof tip yet.

What makes this new hack so ingenious is that it requires only the equipment you'd need to make a layer cake; no need to look for a ruler or use a toothpick and dental floss for anything other than your teeth! For this tip, you'll need a long, serrated knife, a cake pan, a cooling rack, and cardboard cake circles typically used for packaging or plating the finished cake.

When your cake is cool enough to remove from the pan onto a cooling rack, you'll use the same cake pan as a leveler and measurement marker. Stacked cardboard cake circles bound by plastic wrap will serve as a platform for the cake. To execute the hack, you'll put the cake circles into the cake pan, placing the cake on top so half its length is exposed. Then, the rim of the pan acts as the guiding bumper along which you'll cut the cake into two even halves.