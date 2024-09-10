Soak Fruit Skewers In Wine For A Boozy Appetizer

Ready to delight the guests at your next dinner party? Serve pretty fruit skewers that have been soaked in wine. Though this tasty treat requires planning for optimal infusion, taking time to soak strawberries in Prosecco or white wine can help take your hosting game to a whole new level. Colorful, flavorful pieces of wine-soaked fruit couldn't be easier to put together, but you'll need to factor in at least several hours for the fruits to rest in their boozy baths.

Tailor your fruit skewers to match the seasons, and complement your chosen fruit pieces with alcohol that presents similar tasting notes. Stone fruits like peaches and apricots can be set into a dish filled with summery Assyrtiko wine, and darker fruits like figs and plums can be soaked in merlot, tawny ports, or sherries. Simply line up cut cubes of green and red apples, spear them with a skewer, and soak the pieces in red wine.

Firmer fruits like nectarines, plums, grapes, and raspberries can be easily speared and will hold form when placed into a boozy bath of brandy, or you can alternate stacked slices of watermelon with peaches and blackberries to place in cognac. Should you need inspiration, use some of your favorite boozy beverage recipes as a compass: If it works for refreshing red sangria, it will most likely complement your attempts at making alcoholic fruit skewers.