Palmer Candy Has Been Recalled For A Major Salmonella Risk. Here's What You Need To Know

After recovering from a devastating factory explosion last year, beloved Easter bunny confectionery company Palmer Candy is making headlines again. This time, it's for a salmonella risk that stems from an unspecified contaminated ingredient — one which unfortunately happens to be used in quite a lot of the company's candies. As of August 6, the Palmer recall has been elevated to a "Class I," the highest level of danger, for the candies' high potential for poisoning consumers if ingested. The FDA defines a Class I recall as "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." Due to the severe physical effects of food positioning, salmonella, E. coli, and botulism contamination can prompt Class I recalls.

This saga started back in May when Palmer Candy issued a voluntary recall of all of its "white coated confectionery items" for potential salmonella contamination in the liquid coating, per a company announcement published by the FDA. The recalled Palmer products have since been pulled from shelves at retailers across the country, such as Target, Walmart, HyVee, and Dollar General, among others. Distributors in more than 20 states had received the tainted products. Locations include Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Now, what previously seemed like a low-key recall has been elevated to a Class I, indicating a more dangerous threat than previously anticipated.