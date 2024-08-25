Add Crispy Sweet Potatoes To Pasta Salad For Crunch And Subtle Sweetness

I like my pasta salad how I like my lovers: soft, tender, and predictable. But, by the time August rolls around, chances are you've already dug into more than your fair share of pasta salads during summer's never-ending montage of picnics, potlucks, and backyard barbecues. If you find the words "Pasta salad, again?" passing exasperatedly through your still-chewing lips, look no further than this quick upgrade. It's time to load up your pasta salad with crispy sweet potatoes. Crispy sweet potatoes add a texturally-interesting crunch and a subtle note of sweetness to your tried-and-true (and potentially boring) pasta salad recipes.

To make crispy sweet potatoes that'll elevate any pasta salad to stardom, simply coat cubed sweet potatoes with olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper, then bake them on a lined baking sheet until they're crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. 25 to 30 minutes at 425 F should do the trick, just be sure to flip the tray midway through cooking. Unlike other sweet potato recipes, which yield toothy, tender bites, we're going for crunchiness here to liven up an already-tender dish (no one wants soggy french-fry-consistency potatoes in their wet pasta salad). If your roasted taters are still a little soft after those 30 minutes are up, feel free to stick 'em back in the oven again until the job is done.