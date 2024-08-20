Taco Night Just Got Even Better With This Creative Way To Use Tortillas
While you can roll and fold classic homemade corn tortillas around a delicious and juicy ground beef street taco filling, you can also get more creative with your taco presentations. Rolling flour tortillas into cones can put a fun spin on traditional taco night and encourage diners to take the flavor of their meal into their own hands. Whether you serve store-bought tortillas or take time to make a batch from scratch, molding tortillas into cone shapes can help keep taco fillings together so that they are easier to pick up and eat.
Once rolled and assembled, the taco cones can be baked in the oven for a crispy finish, or they can be fried so that they form a firm shell that can be packed with your choice of protein and veggies. These convenient compartments can be held like ice cream cones and wrapped inside of a napkin to distribute. Not only can groupings of taco cones make for a pretty display, you can also eliminate the number of dishes used at your backyard party with these handy tortilla shells.
Get creative with your taco cones
Empty tortilla cones make for the perfect party pleaser, as your guests can top off their hand-held snacks with whatever they'd like. Layers of shredded chicken, strips of lettuce, scoops of salsa, and sprinkles of cheddar cheese can all be placed inside the cone. Alternatively, hosts can preassemble cones to bake or fry and offer to guests. Dishes of salsa, hot sauce, and guacamole can be provided for party attendees to garnish their taco cones as they choose.
You may want to make more taco cones than you think you'll need for the party, as savory recipes aren't the only direction taco cones can go in. Leftover taco cones can be used to build desserts that will get mouths watering; try filling fried shells with scoops of ice cream, drizzles of chocolate, cubes of brownies, and dustings of cinnamon and sugar. Place taco cones into baskets for guests to pick up and fill, and encourage diners to go wild with an assortment of fillings, including hot and sweet honey, chocolate chips, drizzles of peanut butter and Nutella, and broken cookie crumbles.