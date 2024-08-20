Taco Night Just Got Even Better With This Creative Way To Use Tortillas

While you can roll and fold classic homemade corn tortillas around a delicious and juicy ground beef street taco filling, you can also get more creative with your taco presentations. Rolling flour tortillas into cones can put a fun spin on traditional taco night and encourage diners to take the flavor of their meal into their own hands. Whether you serve store-bought tortillas or take time to make a batch from scratch, molding tortillas into cone shapes can help keep taco fillings together so that they are easier to pick up and eat.

Once rolled and assembled, the taco cones can be baked in the oven for a crispy finish, or they can be fried so that they form a firm shell that can be packed with your choice of protein and veggies. These convenient compartments can be held like ice cream cones and wrapped inside of a napkin to distribute. Not only can groupings of taco cones make for a pretty display, you can also eliminate the number of dishes used at your backyard party with these handy tortilla shells.