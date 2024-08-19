What's The Best Oil Temperature For Fried Green Tomatoes?
Green tomatoes are the sturdier, tangier version of red tomatoes. They're perfect for frying because they are not yet fully ripe, which means they are not as juicy as their red counterparts. The crucial element of frying green tomatoes, however, is the oil — especially the temperature. It can truly be the deciding factor in how they turn out. If you fry them in oil that's not hot enough, they'll end up too greasy. If you fry them in oil that's too hot, they'll burn on the outside while staying raw on the inside. What's the perfect temperature, you ask? The golden middle! Aim for medium-high heat between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit. To check the temperature of the oil, use a thermometer or try the wooden spoon trick.
The type of oil you choose for frying is also an important decision, particularly when frying delicate vegetables. You'll want to choose an oil with a higher smoke point — that's the temperature at which the oil starts to burn. The smoke point of your frying oil for green tomatoes should be higher than 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Canola oil and vegetable oil are both great options, especially because their neutral flavor won't affect the taste of your fried green tomatoes. Corn oil is another good choice thanks to its high smoke point and a low price point.
Use a cast iron skillet to maintain an even frying temperature
The type of skillet you're frying the tomatoes in can affect the oil temperature, too. Cast iron skillets are fantastic for frying because they keep a consistent, even temperature. The less fluctuation in oil temperature, the better your green tomatoes will turn out. Without maintaining a consistent temperature, some of your green tomatoes can be perfectly fried, while others will be underdone. It's also important that each tomato has enough space, so don't fry too many of them at the same time.
It's also wise to re-check the temperature of the oil before you put each batch in. When food is added to the hot oil, the temperature can decrease, so you'll want to double-check that the oil is still appropriately hot. The tomato slices you're about to fry should always be room temperature (rather than straight from the fridge), for the same reason. Pair your fried green tomatoes with other mouth-watering southern meals, serve them as an appetizer with a dip of choice (creamy remoulade sauce, anyone?) or use them to build a better BLT sandwich. Southern food is what all of our dreams are made of, so fried green tomatoes are a fabulous component of a crowd-pleasing meal.