What's The Best Oil Temperature For Fried Green Tomatoes?

Green tomatoes are the sturdier, tangier version of red tomatoes. They're perfect for frying because they are not yet fully ripe, which means they are not as juicy as their red counterparts. The crucial element of frying green tomatoes, however, is the oil — especially the temperature. It can truly be the deciding factor in how they turn out. If you fry them in oil that's not hot enough, they'll end up too greasy. If you fry them in oil that's too hot, they'll burn on the outside while staying raw on the inside. What's the perfect temperature, you ask? The golden middle! Aim for medium-high heat between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit. To check the temperature of the oil, use a thermometer or try the wooden spoon trick.

The type of oil you choose for frying is also an important decision, particularly when frying delicate vegetables. You'll want to choose an oil with a higher smoke point — that's the temperature at which the oil starts to burn. The smoke point of your frying oil for green tomatoes should be higher than 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Canola oil and vegetable oil are both great options, especially because their neutral flavor won't affect the taste of your fried green tomatoes. Corn oil is another good choice thanks to its high smoke point and a low price point.