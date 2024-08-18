Hot Dogs Totally Belong In Your Pasta Salad

No summer barbecue is complete without pasta salad and hot dogs. There's something rather refreshing about a bowl of a fun pasta shape covered in a dressing and accented with vegetables. The perfectly charred dogs are brimming with flavor and just begging to be drizzled with your favorite mustard. But have you ever thought about feeding two birds with one scone and fusing the two together?

Now introducing your new favorite barbecue staple — and a convenient, fun way to use leftover hot dogs. For this hack, you'll want to make sure your hot dogs are perfectly crispy ... no raw dogging here. Otherwise, you'll risk biting into a squishy piece of undercooked meat — and potentially put yourself at risk for developing a foodborne illness. We'd recommend cooking them on the grill to get a little charred flavor, but cooking them over a stovetop will also work in a pinch. Then, chop up the dog into coins and stir it into your pasta salad for an easy, tasty source of protein.