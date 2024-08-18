The 2 Protein-Packed Ingredients For A Mediterranean Twist On Breakfast

Two things you've probably heard the health community buzzing about: the Mediterranean diet and the importance of having a high-protein breakfast. These two trends have captured attention for good reason—both offer significant health benefits that can set the tone for your day. But what if you could combine them into a single, delicious dish? Enter the Mediterranean-inspired breakfast that's not only packed with protein but also bursting with flavor: poached eggs over a bed of creamy hummus.

Hummus, a staple of Mediterranean cuisine, brings a rich, velvety texture to the table, along with a hefty dose of plant-based protein. Hummus, made from chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, and lemon juice, is a nutrient-dense spread that's as versatile as it is tasty. When used as the base for poached eggs, it transforms a simple breakfast into a gourmet experience; the idea is similar to the beloved, high-protein Turkish çilbir, a breakfast of spiced poached eggs served over yogurt. The buttery hummus complements the creamy, custardy yolk of the eggs, making for a salty, flavorful bite that will leave you full and ready to start the day. Plus, it's incredibly easy to make on busy mornings.