The 2 Protein-Packed Ingredients For A Mediterranean Twist On Breakfast
Two things you've probably heard the health community buzzing about: the Mediterranean diet and the importance of having a high-protein breakfast. These two trends have captured attention for good reason—both offer significant health benefits that can set the tone for your day. But what if you could combine them into a single, delicious dish? Enter the Mediterranean-inspired breakfast that's not only packed with protein but also bursting with flavor: poached eggs over a bed of creamy hummus.
Hummus, a staple of Mediterranean cuisine, brings a rich, velvety texture to the table, along with a hefty dose of plant-based protein. Hummus, made from chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, and lemon juice, is a nutrient-dense spread that's as versatile as it is tasty. When used as the base for poached eggs, it transforms a simple breakfast into a gourmet experience; the idea is similar to the beloved, high-protein Turkish çilbir, a breakfast of spiced poached eggs served over yogurt. The buttery hummus complements the creamy, custardy yolk of the eggs, making for a salty, flavorful bite that will leave you full and ready to start the day. Plus, it's incredibly easy to make on busy mornings.
Eggs and hummus are chock-full of nutrients to start your day
Poached eggs and hummus might sound like an unconventional pair, but together they form a breakfast powerhouse. Each poached egg offers around 6 grams of high-quality protein, along with essential nutrients like vitamin B12 and choline, which are vital for brain health and can boost your metabolism in the morning. The chickpeas that are hummus' main ingredient also offer a good amount of protein and nutrients like calcium and fiber to aid in digestion. Olive oil, another hummus ingredient, adds anti-inflammatory benefits and heart-healthy fats to the dish as well. Hummus also has a low glycemic index, which can help regulate your blood sugarfirst thing in the morning.
Up the nutrition and flavor of this dish with a few extra easy Mediterranean ingredients, like roasted cherry tomatoes, a sprinkle of feta cheese, avocado slices, some fresh herbs, a squeeze of lemon juice, or a dollop of Greek yogurt. You can even blend canned beets with hummus to make a vibrant pink, nutrient-dense beet hummus and an Instagram-worthy plate! Serve it all over multigrain toast if you want to add some complex carbohydrates to fuel your morning even further.