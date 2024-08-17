Get Your Sushi Fix In A Pinch With This Muffin Tin Trick

Your next sushi-making endeavors don't need to include bamboo mats and complicated attempts at rolling raw fish. A muffin tin is your quick ticket to easy, hassle-free bites of sushi that can be portioned, packaged, and carried conveniently to the office for lunch. For those who don't want to deal with raw seafood, layering muffin tin compartments with smoked fish — or simply a handful of chopped vegetables — to bake or store is a meal prep hack that can comfortably fall into this week's menu planning.

To create these savory sushi-inspired bites, manipulate nori (seaweed sheets) into the compartments of the muffin tin before layering your choice of sushi ingredients and toppings. Whether you bake the treats or not is up to you. Should you use raw ingredients, baking is convenient enough, as you simply need to place the tray into a hot oven. But if you want to use fresh vegetables and smoked salmon, cold and room-temperature tins will help keep the layered pieces organized and in place. When made ahead, these sushi muffins can make entertaining duties a lot easier.