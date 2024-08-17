Crispy Yuca Fries Are Giving Potatoes A Run For Their Money

French fries are a universally loved food — even if you have your favorite type. From the wedge cuts to the potato tornadoes and the crinkle cuts to the potato smilies, there's a fry in every size, shape, and texture. Still, they don't necessarily have to be made from potatoes. In fact, your new favorite fry could be made from another root vegetable entirely: yuca. Commonly known as cassava, yucas have been used to make everything from gluten-free chips and tortillas to the Puerto Rican favorite, mofongo de yuca. Now, they're giving potatoes a run for their money. But, that's not really news to anyone from the many African, South American, or Caribbean countries that have been frying and dipping them forever.

Yucas can be boiled and mashed, peeled and steamed, and sliced and pressure cooked — but, frying them is the ultimate treat. Cut into strips, boiled, fried, and seasoned, yuca gives the juxtaposition you look for in every perfect french fry: Fluffy on the inside, crispy on the outside. Its neutral flavor makes it work with any kind of seasonings, so you could keep things classy with a toss in some salt, spice things up with some cajun seasoning, or give them an extra oomph with parmesan and garlic. Plus, the yuca's extra starchy texture means it will stand up to even the most brutal of cooking methods — which only means you can make that much fluffier and crispier. There are just a few things you should know first, though.