Crispy Yuca Fries Are Giving Potatoes A Run For Their Money
French fries are a universally loved food — even if you have your favorite type. From the wedge cuts to the potato tornadoes and the crinkle cuts to the potato smilies, there's a fry in every size, shape, and texture. Still, they don't necessarily have to be made from potatoes. In fact, your new favorite fry could be made from another root vegetable entirely: yuca. Commonly known as cassava, yucas have been used to make everything from gluten-free chips and tortillas to the Puerto Rican favorite, mofongo de yuca. Now, they're giving potatoes a run for their money. But, that's not really news to anyone from the many African, South American, or Caribbean countries that have been frying and dipping them forever.
Yucas can be boiled and mashed, peeled and steamed, and sliced and pressure cooked — but, frying them is the ultimate treat. Cut into strips, boiled, fried, and seasoned, yuca gives the juxtaposition you look for in every perfect french fry: Fluffy on the inside, crispy on the outside. Its neutral flavor makes it work with any kind of seasonings, so you could keep things classy with a toss in some salt, spice things up with some cajun seasoning, or give them an extra oomph with parmesan and garlic. Plus, the yuca's extra starchy texture means it will stand up to even the most brutal of cooking methods — which only means you can make that much fluffier and crispier. There are just a few things you should know first, though.
Working with yuca
While they don't look all too different from potatoes, yucas have a wood-like, waxy outer skin that can be a real struggle. You can use a vegetable peeler or a knife, beginning by trimming the ends so you have a flat, steady surface to prop them up on. Once they're peeled, you'll have nothing left but the raw, starchy white inside. This part can be cut down into any size and shape you like, whether that be a thicker wedge, a more standard cut, or something in between. You might come across a root going down the center, which you can remove using your knife. Then, from there, it'll be time to boil your spears and get to frying.
You only need to boil your spears until they're soft enough to pierce with a knife. Once they are, you can drain and season them. As mentioned before, you can go with a seasoning blend similar to what you'd put on regular potato fries, or something more traditional like salt, lemon, chili powder, and turmeric. To get them extra crispy, toss them with a tablespoon or so of flour or cornstarch. Tossed until evenly coated, and left in hot vegetable oil for a few minutes at a time, your yuca fries are going to come out perfectly crispy and fluffy at the same time. Served up along with your favorite dipping sauce, they won't disappoint. They might even be your new favorite.