Walt Whitman's Favorite Wine That He Drank In Celebration
Famous for his self-published book, "Leaves of Grass," beloved American poet Walt Whitman was an unusual man when it came to drinking. His father was reportedly an alcoholic, and alcohol caused issues for his younger brother, who died of tuberculosis in his throat, which was worsened by his heavy drinking. Later in life, his brother-in-law was also said to have suffered from alcoholism. Regardless of the precise reason, Whitman was known to only drink moderately.
Friends who dined with Whitman at Pfaff's Broadway restaurant in New York noted that he typically only needed a singular glass of beer or champagne during the evening. Moderation did not last in his later years in life, though. The poet developed a known fondness for champagne, to the point he even wrote a poem about it called "Champagne in Ice."
There are many types of champagne, but it is not confirmed if Whitman preferred a particular type. Whitman's preference for the bubbly drink is said to partially stem from his fondness of Parisian culture and love of French writing. He appreciated wine as a whole, but champagne's uniquely French origins likely played a role in his love for the beverage. However, even though he did enjoy champagne, he never downed it and maintained his views on temperance.
Wine and Whitman
Whitman used to abstain from alcohol to the point of considering himself a prohibitionist when he was younger. Still, his friends would give him bottles of wine and champagne and some would even share a glass with Whitman himself. In fact, one such visit was recorded in which Whitman recalled, with some annoyance, a story of a man who refused a drink with Whitman after the bottle of wine had been opened. The poet also said he carried a corkscrew with him, although it is unknown if this was simply a joke.
His love for champagne was made evident when the drink popped up again in other conversations with writers, with Whitman admitting, "If I had the means of doing so here I should break a bottle of champagne every day. It does me no harm." Generally, champagne was something Whitman enjoyed during moments of celebration and overall good times. Whitman felt that champagne livened him up; Once after a tribute dinner, the poet cited how iced champagne was responsible for "setting up the whole night."
Even though Whitman suffered from health issues during the later part of his life, that did not stop him from enjoying a glass of bubbly. Although at the very end of his life Whitman transitioned from a glass of champagne to consuming homemade milk punch, his fondness of champagne is remembered as a means to highlight joyous moments spent with friends.