Walt Whitman's Favorite Wine That He Drank In Celebration

Famous for his self-published book, "Leaves of Grass," beloved American poet Walt Whitman was an unusual man when it came to drinking. His father was reportedly an alcoholic, and alcohol caused issues for his younger brother, who died of tuberculosis in his throat, which was worsened by his heavy drinking. Later in life, his brother-in-law was also said to have suffered from alcoholism. Regardless of the precise reason, Whitman was known to only drink moderately.

Friends who dined with Whitman at Pfaff's Broadway restaurant in New York noted that he typically only needed a singular glass of beer or champagne during the evening. Moderation did not last in his later years in life, though. The poet developed a known fondness for champagne, to the point he even wrote a poem about it called "Champagne in Ice."

There are many types of champagne, but it is not confirmed if Whitman preferred a particular type. Whitman's preference for the bubbly drink is said to partially stem from his fondness of Parisian culture and love of French writing. He appreciated wine as a whole, but champagne's uniquely French origins likely played a role in his love for the beverage. However, even though he did enjoy champagne, he never downed it and maintained his views on temperance.