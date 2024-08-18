The Creamy Ingredient That Gives Boxed Mac And Cheese A Better Texture

Mac and cheese is one of the ultimate comfort foods. The invention of store-bought boxed mac and cheese made it easy for people to enjoy a warm meal after a long day and brought convenience to the kitchens of busy families. Still, as nice as boxed mac and cheese can be, there is something left to be desired when it comes to texture.

There are several ways to improve boxed mac and cheese, like adding soup or fish sauce for extra flavor. When it comes to texture, one of the easiest and fastest ways to improve boxed mac and cheese mix is to add a dollop of Greek yogurt. Just mix the yogurt into the pasta after it has been cooked before adding cheese to the dish.

It is important to use Greek yogurt and not just regular yogurt. Greek yogurt and regular yogurt have different tastes and textures, with Greek yogurt being the thickest of the two. This additional thickness is precisely what makes Greek yogurt so useful for making the texture of boxed mac and cheese creamier.