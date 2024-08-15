The Key Step For Preventing Soggy Tomato Toast

No matter if it's for breakfast, lunch, or a simple snack, tomato toast is a good choice to serve up whenever your stomach needs to be topped up. Don't let the simplicity fool you; this summery treat — especially when made with quality, top-of-the-season tomatoes — will burst at the seams with flavor. But good tomatoes tend to be juicy, and that can be a problem for our toast: All that juice can soak through the bread and make it soggy. It may be hard to believe, but the solution is as simple as giving the tomatoes a generous sprinkling of salt.

When you sprinkle salt on the tomatoes, it quickly draws out excess moisture through osmosis. Plus, the salt will season the tomatoes for an extra savory twinge, too, which pairs wonderfully with the fruit's sweetness. Just start by slicing the tomatoes and sprinkling them evenly with salt. A layer of water will form on the surface after a few minutes, which can be blotted away if you please. For an old-school Southern-style tomato sandwich touch, you can spread some mayo on top of the slices and season with more salt and pepper. Add some bread and your tomato toast is ready to go.