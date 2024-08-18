What To Know Before Adding Eggs To Your Macaron Batter

Macarons are as aesthetically pleasing as they are deliciously tasting. You might be used to getting the dessert at your local French bakery, but there's always a way to make them at home too. With many baked goods such as cakes and cookies, eggs are an essential component to thicken or bind all of the ingredients in the batter together. But to pull off lavish homemade macarons, only the egg whites should make it into the mixing bowl.

The main reason you don't want yolks in your macaron batter is that you need to whip up a meringue for the batter, and the fat in the yolks will stop that from happening. Egg whites are mostly water which turns into foam and eventually transforms into stiff peaks of meringue with the help of a mixer and other ingredients like sugar. The fat content of the yolks will interfere with the proteins and stop that foam from forming. Additionally, yolks give a yellow color to your batter and prevent the airy texture you expect. Egg yolks just don't belong in meringue, although a small amount shouldn't ruin the batch.