Give Ham Salad A Top-Tier Texture With Your Food Processor
Do you have leftover ham from a holiday dinner or found a deal on a whole ham and don't know what to do with it? Ham salad is one way to use the pork to spread on sandwiches or to serve with crackers for a comforting lunch or snack. The key to a stellar bowl of ham salad comes down to the texture because you have to transform those large chunks into bite-sized pieces. The best way to achieve the ideal bite is not with your go-to knife but with a food processor.
A food processor will turn the ham slices into a finer consistency compared to cutting them with a knife. You can also use the food processor for varying amounts of time if you prefer it to be more spreadable or if you like a few chunks in each bite. The use of a food processor is not only a way to achieve the right texture, but it should also save you some time in the kitchen. Use this technique to make Tasting Table's classic ham salad from recipe developer Susan Olayinka even easier. The recipe uses ½ pound of ham for four servings along with celery, onion, and dill pickles.
The best way to achieve the right texture of ham with a food processor
Before you toss the ham in the food processor, cut it into smaller chunks so it's easier on your appliance. Next, use the pulse setting on the food processor until you reach your desired consistency. You don't want to turn the ingredient into a paste, so check along the way and use a spoon or spatula to clean off the sides of the container so all of the ham gets processed. For a thicker consistency, it only takes a few pulses, but press the button more for a finer texture. Also consider these tips for using a food processor if it's not an everyday-use appliance for you.
There are a handful of other ways to use the food processor to elevate your ham salad. To make it even easier, add other ingredients like the dill pickles to the food processor to achieve an even consistency. For contrasting textures between the ham and other ingredients, add hard-boiled eggs to your ham salad, which also stretches the dish for more servings. Other ingredients you can add for crunch to contrast with the creamy ham mixture are bell peppers, celery, or jalapeños. And, don't forget to clean your food processor properly while the flavors of the ham salad meld together.