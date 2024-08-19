Give Ham Salad A Top-Tier Texture With Your Food Processor

Do you have leftover ham from a holiday dinner or found a deal on a whole ham and don't know what to do with it? Ham salad is one way to use the pork to spread on sandwiches or to serve with crackers for a comforting lunch or snack. The key to a stellar bowl of ham salad comes down to the texture because you have to transform those large chunks into bite-sized pieces. The best way to achieve the ideal bite is not with your go-to knife but with a food processor.

A food processor will turn the ham slices into a finer consistency compared to cutting them with a knife. You can also use the food processor for varying amounts of time if you prefer it to be more spreadable or if you like a few chunks in each bite. The use of a food processor is not only a way to achieve the right texture, but it should also save you some time in the kitchen. Use this technique to make Tasting Table's classic ham salad from recipe developer Susan Olayinka even easier. The recipe uses ½ pound of ham for four servings along with celery, onion, and dill pickles.