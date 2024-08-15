How The No-Bake Treat Preacher Cookies Got Their Name

No-bake cookies have many names, depending on where you are. In the American South, drop cookies can be called cow patties in reference to their appearance, while in other regions they are known as mudballs, haystacks, fudgies, or preacher cookies. The story goes that when families were met with surprise visits from traveling preachers, these cookies were quick to make with no planning. Someone would spot the preacher coming from afar on his horse, and just have time to rustle up a round of cookies before he arrived. Regardless of what you choose to call these cookies, the recipe is a classic and perfect for moments when unexpected visitors (whether they're preachers or friends) drop by and you want to serve something sweet.

No-bake cookies are an easy answer for demanding cravings, as these kinds of cookies are quick to put together and don't require an oven to heat up. Made with ingredients you most likely have stocked in your kitchen — cereal, sugar, salt, butter, cocoa — the ratios of each can be adjusted to suit your whims. Enhanced with spoonfuls of peanut butter, splashes of vanilla, oats, and condensed milk, even a hurried, novice chef can prepare the ingredients, pile scoops onto parchment paper, and serve chewy chocolatey treats in under an hour.