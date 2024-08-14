Do You Always Need To Wash Your Shrimp? We Asked An Expert

You've picked up shrimp from your local market to make sweet and spicy grilled shrimp for tonight's dinner. Before you start seasoning the raw shellfish to cook, is it necessary to clean the critters? We spoke to chef and cookbook author Bart van Olphen, co-founder of sustainable fish company Sea Tales, to get the low-down on the right way to deal with raw shrimp.

The kind of shrimp you intend to prepare for a garlic shrimp recipe will largely depend on how you handle the pieces before firing up any grill or pouring oil into a warm pan on the stove. "I would suggest you always wash fresh shrimp as they can have a slimy layer," van Olphen explains. "For frozen shrimp it is not necessary, but you can." When you give the shrimp a quick rinse, be sure to use cold water. It's best to stay clear of using warm water for the cleaning step, as hotter temperatures can lead to bacteria growth and impact the texture of the shrimp.