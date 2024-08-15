Audrey Hepburn's Favorite Ice Cream Topping Was A Canadian Staple
Internationally renowned actor Audrey Hepburn is loved for so much more than her screen presence. Throughout her life, she was a humanitarian and advocate for children's rights with UNICEF. Today, her kindhearted nature and humility are just as legendary — if not more so — than her acting, and she remains a shining example of the fact that celebrities are still regular people deep inside.The actor has always been candid about her life, from her childhood in Belgium during World War II to her marital issues and everything in between, including her food preferences.
Audrey Hepburn had many favorite foods, both savory and sweet; she even had a favorite brand of Scotch. Although the actor could certainly afford the fancier foods in life, she remained a girl of simple tastes when it came to desserts; she preferred vanilla ice cream topped with maple syrup.
Of course, there were other desserts that Hepburn loved. She had a special chocolate cake recipe but this was typically only served during special events. According to both of her sons, she preferred to enjoy a bowl of vanilla ice cream after dinner in the comfort of her own home during her day-to-day life. It may sound too plain to be true for such a famous and beloved celebrity, but simple vanilla ice cream with a drizzle of maple syrup is, in a way, so very fitting for Hepburn's simple but unique elegance.
Audrey Hepburn's love of ice cream is well documented
Audrey Hepburn was fond of ice cream, both on and off the screen. She can be seen enjoying the cool treat in the films "Roman Holiday" and "Charade." Supposedly, she even wanted to eat it during the opening scene of "Breakfast at Tiffany's," but the director disagreed with the idea and it never came to fruition.
Hepburn's son Sean Hepburn Ferrer described his mother's tastes as simple but delicious, with a penchant for Italian cuisine. Supposedly, she never put on airs when serving friends and family either; her other son, Luca Dotti, noted that she would enjoy vanilla ice cream with her closest friends. The actor was known for serving vanilla ice cream with other desserts, including her famous chocolate cake recipe.
Hepburn was known for being a world traveler, as well as her fluency in multiple languages including French. Despite these two traits, Canada was not among the countries she was known to frequently visit. It is not exactly known how or why the actor preferred the Canadian staple on her ice cream, but perhaps the precise reasons do not matter. At the end of the day, the combination is undeniably delicious.