Audrey Hepburn's Favorite Ice Cream Topping Was A Canadian Staple

Internationally renowned actor Audrey Hepburn is loved for so much more than her screen presence. Throughout her life, she was a humanitarian and advocate for children's rights with UNICEF. Today, her kindhearted nature and humility are just as legendary — if not more so — than her acting, and she remains a shining example of the fact that celebrities are still regular people deep inside.The actor has always been candid about her life, from her childhood in Belgium during World War II to her marital issues and everything in between, including her food preferences.

Audrey Hepburn had many favorite foods, both savory and sweet; she even had a favorite brand of Scotch. Although the actor could certainly afford the fancier foods in life, she remained a girl of simple tastes when it came to desserts; she preferred vanilla ice cream topped with maple syrup.

Of course, there were other desserts that Hepburn loved. She had a special chocolate cake recipe but this was typically only served during special events. According to both of her sons, she preferred to enjoy a bowl of vanilla ice cream after dinner in the comfort of her own home during her day-to-day life. It may sound too plain to be true for such a famous and beloved celebrity, but simple vanilla ice cream with a drizzle of maple syrup is, in a way, so very fitting for Hepburn's simple but unique elegance.