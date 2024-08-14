Give Your Pancakes A Savory Twist With A Breakfast Hash Filling
Pancakes have a reputation for being the dessert of the breakfast world, with traditional add-ins and toppings including fruit, chocolate, and rich maple syrup. However, one of the best things about pancakes is their versatility. They accept savory flavors just as easily as sweet ones, meaning die-hard savory breakfast fans can still enjoy fluffy, buttery pancakes first thing in the morning.
One of our favorite ways to build savory pancakes is to stuff them with hash to create a versatile, flavor-packed dish. Stuffed pancakes are a great choice because they help evenly distribute the hash ingredients within the batter, allowing the pancakes to become saturated in savory goodness. It also makes them easier to eat, as each pancake contains some of the hash.
Possibly the best thing about stuffing your pancakes with savory hash is the endless options. Certainly, you can use corned beef hash or a traditional chorizo hash, but hash was originally invented as a tasty way to use up leftovers from other meals. Our Medieval ancestors let nothing go to waste, giving us free license to experiment with flavors today. Ham and shredded potatoes, tofu scramble and roasted bell peppers, or hearty scrapple and minced onions are just a few ideas to get you started.
Stuffing pancakes at home: a tutorial
Stuffed pancakes are one of those impressive dishes that seem fancy and complicated, but are actually quite easy to make. As long as you prep your ingredients and tools beforehand, they come together in a snap. You'll need a batch of your favorite pancake batter (or try our favorite pancake recipe), your hash ingredients (fully cooked), and several silicone pancake ring molds.
Lightly treat your pan and the ring molds with cooking spray, then place the rings evenly in the bottom of the pan — be sure not to crowd them. Next, add a small scoop of your hash mixture to the center of each ring, followed quickly by ¼ cup of pancake batter. Let the pancakes cook until the edges look set bubbles begin to rise to the top. Then gently remove the rings and flip each pancake, revealing beautifully browned hash on the other side.
Feel free to serve your hash-stuffed pancakes with traditional butter and syrup — who doesn't love a sweet and savory moment? You can also top them with cheese and hot sauce, sour cream, or even brown gravy for an incredibly hearty and filling breakfast.