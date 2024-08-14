Give Your Pancakes A Savory Twist With A Breakfast Hash Filling

Pancakes have a reputation for being the dessert of the breakfast world, with traditional add-ins and toppings including fruit, chocolate, and rich maple syrup. However, one of the best things about pancakes is their versatility. They accept savory flavors just as easily as sweet ones, meaning die-hard savory breakfast fans can still enjoy fluffy, buttery pancakes first thing in the morning.

One of our favorite ways to build savory pancakes is to stuff them with hash to create a versatile, flavor-packed dish. Stuffed pancakes are a great choice because they help evenly distribute the hash ingredients within the batter, allowing the pancakes to become saturated in savory goodness. It also makes them easier to eat, as each pancake contains some of the hash.

Possibly the best thing about stuffing your pancakes with savory hash is the endless options. Certainly, you can use corned beef hash or a traditional chorizo hash, but hash was originally invented as a tasty way to use up leftovers from other meals. Our Medieval ancestors let nothing go to waste, giving us free license to experiment with flavors today. Ham and shredded potatoes, tofu scramble and roasted bell peppers, or hearty scrapple and minced onions are just a few ideas to get you started.