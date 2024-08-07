Dunkin' Spiked Debuts Boozy Pumpkin Spice Iced Lattes For Fall

Is it pumpkin spice season already? Apparently. Every year it seems to come earlier and earlier, cutting summer shorter and shorter, and Dunkin's done it again with the announcement of the new Dunkin' Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Lattes. Starbucks typically waits until the end of August to bring pumpkin spice back, but, this year, Dunkin' announced that its boozy spin on the best-selling pumpkin spice latte is available at retailers as of August 7. With 30 mg of caffeine from real coffee, these canned cocktails deliver the same balance of sweet, pumpkin, vanilla, and fall flavors that the pumpkin spice latte is so iconic for — only, the Dunkin' Spiked boozy version will fit in much better at your football tailgates.

The new Dunkin' Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte is the brand's first ever limited seasonal offering, joining the existing line of Spiked Iced Coffees released in 2023. From original to caramel, and from mocha to vanilla, the coffee chain has gone as far to spike each of the classic Dunkin' flavors for its 21+ fans — all made using real coffee, natural flavors, and a malt alcohol to deliver 6% ABV per 12 oz can. The pumpkin spice flavor is vegan and lactose-intolerant friendly and is sold in four packs for $9.99 at grocery stores across 27 states. But supplies will be limited, so if you're just dying to try one and you happen to spot a box, grab it while you can.